GALLERY: Students carve their way into fall

<
>
From left, Leah Noldy, '21, Morgan Massino, '21, Cameron Pfeffer, '21, Connor Cragon, '19, and Zhoufan Zhang, '21, carve their pumpkins Oct. 27 outside of Wilbur Powerhouse. The Wilbur Powerhouse team hosted the "Pumpkins and Power Tools" event as part of the MakeX series. (Sam Henry/B&W Staff)
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.