GALLERY: Students carve their way into fall

From left, Leah Noldy, '21, Morgan Massino, '21, Cameron Pfeffer, '21, Connor Cragon, '19, and Zhoufan Zhang, '21, carve their pumpkins Oct. 27 outside of Wilbur Powerhouse. The Wilbur Powerhouse team hosted the "Pumpkins and Power Tools" event as part of the MakeX series. (Sam Henry/B&W Staff)