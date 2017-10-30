The Brown and White
You are at:»»GALLERY: Students carve their way into fall

GALLERY: Students carve their way into fall

0
By Read time: 1 minute; Published Lifestyle, Multimedia
Students carve their pumpkins Oct. 27 outside of Wilbur Powerhouse. The Wilbur Powerhouse team hosted the "Pumpkins and Power Tools" event as part of the MakeX series. (Sam Henry/B&amp;W Staff) Sam Joynson, ’18, uses a power tool to make holes in his pumpkin Oct. 27 outside of Wilbur Powerhouse. The event was led by the Wilbur Powerhouse team as part of the MakeX series. (Sam Henry/B&amp;W Staff) From left, Leah Noldy, '21, Morgan Massino, '21, Cameron Pfeffer, '21, Connor Cragon, '19, and Zhoufan Zhang, '21, carve their pumpkins Oct. 27 outside of Wilbur Powerhouse. The Wilbur Powerhouse team hosted the "Pumpkins and Power Tools" event as part of the MakeX series. (Sam Henry/B&amp;W Staff) From left, Christian Murphy, '19, Evan Simon, '19, and Emma Isaacs, '19, embrace their inner pumpkin Oct. 27 outside of Wilbur Powerhouse. Murphy, Simon and Isaacs helped distribute pumpkins. (Sam Henry/B&amp;W Staff) Larissa Lin, '19, left, and Jeremy Ahn, '18, carve their pumpkin Oct. 27 outside of Wilbur Powerhouse. The event was led by the Wilbur Powerhouse team as part of the MakeX series. (Sam Henry/B&amp;W Staff) Students work on their pumpkins Oct. 27 outside of Wilbur Powerhouse. The Wilbur Powerhouse team hosted the "Pumpkins and Power Tools" event as part of the MakeX series. (Sam Henry/B&amp;W Staff)
<
>
From left, Leah Noldy, '21, Morgan Massino, '21, Cameron Pfeffer, '21, Connor Cragon, '19, and Zhoufan Zhang, '21, carve their pumpkins Oct. 27 outside of Wilbur Powerhouse. The Wilbur Powerhouse team hosted the "Pumpkins and Power Tools" event as part of the MakeX series. (Sam Henry/B&W Staff)

Related Posts

Comment policy


Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.

The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.

Leave a Comment

More in Lifestyle, Multimedia
María Martínez-Caña uses Cuban, Puerto-Rican identities for art inspiration

With intense passion and quick wit, artist María Martínez-Cañas shared the story of her search for identity through the creation...

Close