Klaudia Jazwinska, ’18, was announced as one of 43 winners of the 2018 Marshall Scholarships on Dec. 4.

The scholarship provides American students the opportunity to study at an institution of higher education in the United Kingdom. Of the estimated 1,000 applications from across the country, only about 40 scholarships are awarded every year.

Jazwinska — who is the managing editor of The Brown and White — is the first Marshall Scholar from Lehigh in 40 years.

Jenny Hyest, the assistant director of fellowship advising and United Nations programs at Lehigh, said Jazwinska’s selection reflects her ability to excel in many areas.

In addition to traveling and learning about different cultures, Jazwinska is excited to learn from the other scholars “who are passionate about what they’re studying.”

She is planning on pursing two 1-year master’s degrees. The first will be in computational and data journalism at Cardiff University in Wales and the second will be in international relations and politics at Cambridge University in England.

Jazwinska, a journalism and global studies double major, has served as an editor for The Brown and White since freshman year and will serve as editor in chief next semester.

During her time at Lehigh, Jazwinska has participated in the Marching 97, served as the Global Union’s vice president for internal programming and was involved in a Mountaintop project this summer.

Jazwinska worked with Hyest to complete her application while she concluded her Mountaintop project. In October, after learning she had been selected to attend an interview, Jazwinska prepared with in-depth mock interviews with help from Lehigh professors.

Hyest said advising Jazwinska was one of the most rewarding experiences of her career as an educator and fellowship adviser.

“What’s really special about (Jazwinska) is her capacity to think critically, thoughtfully and reflectively about where she’s been,” Hyest said. “She writes so powerfully about her life.”

Hyest said she is most excited about Jazwinska’s selection as a scholar because of her background as a first-generation American college student. She believes Jazwinska can serve as an inspiration to other students who come from similar situations.

“She shows that students from underrepresented backgrounds can successfully apply for awards and see that they are for any student,” Hyest said.

Jazwinska said it is a privilege to receive the scholarship considering her background.

“In the long run I want to help and give back,” Jazwinska said. “My goal is to somehow benefit others around me.”