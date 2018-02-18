Edit desk: Inequity in Greek life

On Dec. 8, after months of waiting, the night of the scavenger hunt finally arrived for the juniors of Alpha Chi Omega. But this was no scavenger hunt like it had been years prior — it was far more precarious, surpassing the region of juvenile fun into one of inappropriate, proscribed activity.
The juniors pre-gamed on the third floor of the chapter house as they always did, decked out in the theme assigned to them and prepared for what was supposed to be the wildest night of the semester. This was a veteran tradition for the sorority. No one expected this wild night would be the last one they’d ever share as sisters of AXO.
Once the scavenger hunt list got into the hands of not only the dean but also AXO Nationals, it was game over.
A suspension from formal recruitment — resulting in no new pledge class — was a bad enough punishment, but things only escalated when we realized our party schedule was shattered.
When the majority of juniors were told they had to disaffiliate from the sorority and possibly move out of the house before the end of the semester, the reality and unfairness of the situation sunk in.
A chapter so many girls join for the intense sisterhood it elicits has turned into a place where nobody feels they belong.
The night of the scavenger hunt — a night I didn’t even participate in — has changed the course of my time in college for the worse.
On the other side, after months of waiting, the start of bonding arrived for the brothers of almost every fraternity at Lehigh at the beginning of February. But this is not bonding that is accepted and encouraged by the school — it’s far more dangerous, surpassing the region of brotherhood into one of humiliation, harassment and physical and emotional abuse.
Every year brings new pledge classes, and with them comes seemingly endless hazing, though it usually comes to a close before the culmination of the second semester. While I am not saying I support hazing, I do support activities that turn an apprehensive group of strangers into a close-knit circle of friends.
But these are not the types of activities that occur on our campus.
Although I, like most girls, do not know the extent of the activities forced upon male pledges during hazing, everyone bears witness to the ways it changes them. I have seen my friends come to class with bruises or scrapes on their faces. I have watched as their personalities undergo distinct changes.
Last year, it reached an extreme extent when numerous fraternities were placed on suspension, forcing them either to cease these types of activities entirely or struggle to keep it low-key.
The point is fraternities haze, and they haze a lot.
And yes, the scavenger hunt was an act of carelessness and stupidity.
But, was anyone injured? Was anyone forced to engage in something they felt uncomfortable doing? No.
I know the answers to these questions not because I participated in the activities, but because I know the juniors in my sorority. I know that they’re suffering an unbelievable amount of pain knowing that they put their beloved chapter in this position. I know that they’re afraid of what could possibly happen to them next and they feel guilty for dragging their families into the situation’s legal issues.
AXO deserves a punishment for that one regretful night, but the consequences our members are facing, along with the lack of support we’ve received throughout the investigation, are unjustified.
Fraternities consistently engage in more heinous activities yet receive comparatively mild punishments.
Sure, a fraternity might get suspended or even kicked off, but a short time later, the brothers are merging with another fraternity and administering the same practices that got them kicked off in the first place.
Look at Cornell University, a prestigious institution with a large emphasis on Greek life, similar to Lehigh. Cornell’s chapter of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity has recently been disciplined after holding a sex contest called a “pig roast,” referencing the weight of women the brothers slept with. Brothers received points for sleeping with heavy women— the heavier she was, the more points earned.
This disgusting, misogynistic act, however, was not cause enough to make the fraternity illegitimate.
Don’t get me wrong, I think Greek life is an incredible addition to any university. It is an institution that fosters togetherness and philanthropic opportunities and has the potential to leave a positive, permanent mark on those who experience it.
That being said, I believe that Greek life is inequitable to sororities. It seems to me that while fraternities receive no more than a slap on the wrist for their wrongdoings, a single mistake made by a sorority yields eternal consequences.
As a supporter of Greek life, I hope to see a change in the way it is administered before I graduate.
For now, I’m grateful to have 83 sisters — even if we’re no longer allowed to share the letters.
—
Madison Schmitt, ’20, is an assistant sports editor for The Brown and White. She can be reached mms220@lehigh.edu.
I’m pretty sure if the school found a document from a fraternity that said they would give points for blowing guys or doing cocaine in the library they’d be kicked off in a heartbeat
AXO’s actions are unjustified? Their scavenger list contained a multitude of felonies! How entitled do you have to be? If a fraternity was caught doing anything similar, they’d receive equal punishments. Just because a fraternity hasn’t gotten in trouble, even though many have while even taking on all the risks for events with sororities like AXO, doesn’t mean that the outcome would be different just because they’re a fraternity. Stop acting like victims, when it was your sorority that conspired to and committed these horrible acts.
I don’t know how you can call fraternities misogynistic when the AXO list had one of thing items holding male genitals while urinating lol
Boo hoo, cry me a river…
Take responsibility for getting caught and don’t try to drag others into your debacle.
Wow… I guess literally anyone can post an article here.
B&W save the embarrassment and take this down.
Highly doubtful the scavenger hunt was different from prior years.. but even if it was, I’m sure other sisters were aware of what was going on and proceeded to allow it to happen. I feel as though the issue at hand is being diverted toward the author’s assumptions about fraternity life. Just because your sorority got in trouble does not justify the right to glorify sororities and criticize fraternities. Yes there is an issue with fraternities merging at Lehigh after they have been kicked off, which is wrong, but sororities can also attempt to do the same. I do not believe anyone has tried. I personally see hazing being just as relevant in sororities as in fraternities. They are very different, but equally traditional. One cannot simply draw conclusions from seeing scratches and bruises on peers. Perhaps these men fell playing basketball or tripped while being drunk. Maybe they were actually involved in a hazing event, who knows? I am not trying to say fraternities are perfect or better than sororities, but do not shed light on incidents of fraternal malpractice when there are sororities doing similar things. Ultimately AXO must face the consequences of their actions and learn to accept that times have changed and what used to be regarded as OK is no longer acceptable. As an advocate for Greek life, I hope the remaining fraternities and sororities act with more care and continue to prosper on campus.
Seems as if you are lacking accountability. Last time I checked rumors were justified to kick fraternities off the hill, and I can almost guarantee anonymous reports that were just sent in with no substance. You got caught with physical evidence. Thats not even mentioning AXO are the ones that let that document get into the wrong hands. It is on nobody but yourself, everyone is on an equal playing field. One sorority gets in a lot of trouble in the past 4 years, compared to 3 fraternities being kicked off in the past 5 years and you want to say things are unfair.
So girls in AXO didnt feel “uncomfortable” performing a sexual act on a middle school soccer field? Interesting
My heart goes out to AXO, even more so now that one of their own has publicized and drawn attention to a regrettable and unfortunate transgression. Instead of helping your sisters move on and and go forward from this event, you betrayed them. Furthermore, you betrayed the young men affiliated with fraternities that you undoubtably called friends. In this article, you group together all fraternities as having promoted events that endanger the welfare of their new members. This may occur here at Lehigh but passing off baseless rumors as fact through a moderately respected media outlet adds no value to the Lehigh community. This article reads not as journalism but as an incoherent rant from a sister of a sorority that is facing trying times. There is genuine inequality for women in this world and probably at Lehigh. However, this is not the case here. Instead of taking responsibility you elected to shift the burden to young men. I have heard rumors (from credible sources) about the night this event occurred. In order to avoid betraying the confidence of the young women you call sisters, I will elect not to use any of that information in my response to you. This, a courtesy you have not extended in your useless attempt to victimize yourself and blame others. I am not saying I am above the actions that your sisters participated in, I am saying that if my friends and I were caught I would understand that there would be serious reprocusions.
Probably one of the most poorly written articles I’ve read. One of the worst things about this is the lack of thought into the consequences that will arise from your words. Admitting to your upperclassmen drinking alcohol in your sorority house, when all National Panhellenic sororities are considered “dry” could be even more detrimental to your current standing with the school as well as pose a serious issue for those upperclassmen to whom the article references. Shame on you.
An article that takes actions performed by women that degrade women, and makes men the wrongdoers. Good Lord take some accountability and stop trying to divert the blame for YOUR sorority’s actions onto other people!!
Yes, it’s an injustice that sorority women are held to a higher standard than fraternity men. This is nothing more than a materialized experience of a greater social issue: mens’ mistakes are tolerated under a “boys will be boys” narrative, while women exist under extremely critical scrutiny.
However, I can’t ignore the fact that beyond your general point, the delivery and specific argument of this article is pretty concerning. The piece is borderline nonsensical. You used the wrong terms for things, didn’t organize your writing, and didn’t have a lead or any other formal journalistic elements, which screams hardcore bias and points to an irrational thought process. On top of your logistical mistakes (that make for a less than powerful delivery), you don’t delve into any deeper issues or connect this to other experiences outside of your own. Your argument is personal and sounds more like a long-winded complaint. There are systemic problems in our society that led to this situation. Being a relatively privileged, white woman, you did not do your journalistic due diligence or take the time to educate yourself on what a persuasive piece of writing looks like.
Also, AXO is a sorority of women, not “girls.” Would a man describe his fraternity as a group of “boys”? Your language is feeding into the problem you’re complaining about.
Please educate yourself and consider the greater implications of your experience and how it might affect others before publishing an article next time.
This must be a joke. Madison, do yourself a favor and retract this editorial before your potential employer ever finds this. This will play really well for you in AXO’s Title IX investigation and certain subsequent disciplinary hearing. You had the benefit of the details of AXO’s road rally not being published in The Brown and White and now you’re being put on blast. I’ll save you from more embarrassment by refraining from posting excerpts from the list (and yes, we’ve all seen it, or at least numbers 49-77). If ANY fraternity were to award points to its members for performing the same obscene sex acts, among other things that were on your sorority’s list, they would be kicked off campus so damn fast (though AXO would still party with them just like you continue to party with Sigma Chi, Kappa Sig, and Lambda because you don’t actually support the Greek community’s efforts to maintain accountability and standards). Also, you need to learn the lesson that just because someone is doing something worse than you (i.e., you point to fraternities hazing as an excuse for road rally), doesn’t excuse your actions. You’re an embarrassment to your sorority and the Greek community for having published this editorial.
Two things LU Greeks:
1. Frats take the heat from parties hosting srats all the time so seeing an srat receive similar treatment should allow for houses to all understand that we have a common issue. Unfortunately in this article AXO gets in trouble and an apologist says frats are worse for physically hazing so AXO should not be in trouble (hopefully writer is not studying logic or debate)…but I digress from the shared problem.
2. Most of what is getting our houses in trouble is taking our actions public, bragging, or sharing with others…just like the pong table picture in TFM years ago. If we do things that are over the top let’s keep it discrete or secret. Let’s not cut our own throats by sharing everything on smart phones.
I think we should turn “Loose Lips Sink Ships” into a Snapchat filter that covers Lehigh’s entire campus and maybe then people will remember not to be dumb
Take a look at my fraternity’s social dues and my off campus living conditions, then talk to me about equality between fraternities and sororities
Amen!
First of all, 9 minute read time?? Really?
Second, does nobody review an article after it’s submitted to be published? It would be one thing if this was satirical, but I truly think this girl believes what she is saying. I am not one to sit behind a computer screen and type my criticism away, but this is pathetic. How could you honestly try to convince the Lehigh community that AXO is innocent and fraternities participate in much worse events like hazing. It amazes me that AXO wasn’t kicked off after that list got out…
Its good to know this $65k/year school has a high quality newspaper…
I could be wrong, but I think the difference here is that this was not a piece commissioned by The Brown and White, but rather was a letter to the editor, so I’m not sure what sort of editorial control the paper has. I really hope the editorial board tried to talk her out of publishing this though. I agree with you that this is pathetic.
We know who the real perpetrator is… Thanks Obama.
This absolutely disgusts me. Even more so than the actual road rally. I️ am speechless that you are are trying to claim that your sorority is being victimized due to a misogynistic Greek community. I️ don’t disagree with you that there are so many injustices in this system. But do you ever wonder why we have a misogynist system?
Well, it’s because of B.S. like this. Encouraging your sisters to participate in these sexual acts that degrade women goes against everything a sorority should stand for. The acts that your chapter encouraged shows that you are the problem, NOT THE VICTIM.
As a fellow sorority women ~not girl~ I️ hope you learn to hold yourself and your sisters to a higher standard.
Juvenile fun? I’m not sure I would label doing hard drugs and participating in vile sexual acts as juvenile fun. Also, aren’t these women all 19-20 years old? This does not constitute adult behavior. Not only was this editorial misguided in it’s foundational idea, but it was also written extremely poorly.
This is so sad. AXO was once such a strong sisterhood and incredible organization. I am appalled.