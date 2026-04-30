Dancing through thick and thin

I have a 15-minute dance party every day.

When I attend concerts or festivals, I usually log more than 40,000 steps — nearly 20 miles. Somehow, I manage to squeeze a version of that cardio into my daily life at Lehigh.

After classes, I go back to my room, put in my noise-canceling AirPods and turn on electronic dance music. Even on bad days, I make time to playfully dance around my carpeted bedroom, alone, fairly certain my roommates can hear every rhythmic stomp.

Before my senior year of high school, I mostly listened to rap, classic and alternative rock. That changed when a friend came back from college and played Stardust’s “Music Sounds Better With You,” a ‘90s dance music staple.

We drove down the Jersey Shore as the song echoed through her jeep, our messy beach hair blowing in the breeze. I could feel the groove of the bass take over my body. I’d never felt the urge to dance like that before, but in that moment, I needed to release the energy.

According to the National Library of Medicine, the tempo of house music — typically 120 to 130 beats per minute — stimulates the nervous system, increases serotonin and reduces feelings associated with sadness or depression. I became hooked on that feeling.

That summer, I dove into house music and eventually expanded into other forms of electronic music by the time I reached college. During my first semester, I studied abroad in London — often considered a hub for electronic music — and became further enamored by the culture and scene.

But my daily dance habit provides more than just physical benefits. It helps me stay resilient.

After the first week of spring semester classes in 2023, I returned to my dorm and collapsed onto my bed. Loneliness and seasonal depression were catching up to me, and it was starting to take a toll on my mental health.

It was too cold to go outside, and as a “transfer,” I lived far from the freshman dorms. I didn’t know many people and felt disconnected in my environment. I began to believe I was destined for permanent emotional exhaustion.

For weeks, I convinced myself things wouldn’t improve. I refused to see anything positive in my situation.

One night, as I prepared for a melodramatic wallow session, a close friend from my study abroad program texted me a link to one of our favorite songs — Kaskade and deadmau5’s “I remember.” It brought back memories of the bond we shared.

I played the song, expecting a wave of sadness and nostalgia. Instead, it sparked something else.

Suddenly, I was up and moving again. I could feel my inhibitions slip as I let loose and allowed the music to take over my body.

I found a dependable, endless source of happiness and haven’t stopped grooving since.

Even as a senior with an established social life and friends, I carve out time to dance around my room daily. It truly keeps me going, especially on days when it feels like the world is collapsing on my shoulders.

Regardless of what it looks like, I encourage everyone to integrate happiness into their daily routines. Whether it’s playing a sport, singing in the shower or eating a favorite meal, taking a few minutes each day to do something meaningful can spark an emotional release that’s vital for maintaining serotonin levels.

On busy days, it might only be 15 minutes. On better days, I’ll dance for over half an hour. On the worst days, I still make myself dance.

When I unplug from reality and focus on the rhythm of the music, I tap into a source of pure euphoria. Personal joy looks different for everyone, but mine is electronic dance music.