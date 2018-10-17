Even though Halloween is only two weeks away and the brisk weather is starting to fall over Bethlehem, there is still time to buy a pumpkin, pick apples and solve a corn maze as part of the fall festivities at family-owned farms around the Lehigh Valley.

Grim’s Orchard and Family Farm

Grim’s Orchard hosts a Fall Festival every weekend until Oct. 28. Beside classic farm-activities, it offers a FlashLight Maze at night, pedal karts and tetherball. Although apple-picking has only been offered since 2010, it has become a favorite at the orchard.

Distance from Lehigh: 25 minutes

Location: Breinigsville, Pennsylvania

Prices: Because there is so much to do at the farm, the price to access the whole festival is $15.95 per person. Children 2 years old and under can enter for free. If you do not want to pay for the whole day event, you can buy tickets to the individual activities that appeal the most to you at $1 per ticket. The amount of tickets needed to participate in each activity varies from three to 10.

Gogle Farms

Gogle Farms has a wide selection of pumpkins at a low price. To get to the pumpkin patch, visitors take a scenic hayride through the field. Before visitors pay for their pumpkins, they can browse tables full of fruit and vegetables they might want to purchase.

Distance from Lehigh: 24 minutes

Location: Coplay, Pennsylvania

Price: Entering the farm is free. All large pumpkins cost $5, small pumpkins cost $2 and decorative pumpkins cost $1. Prices for other seasonal food varies.

Strawberry Acres

Right after you stop at Gogle Farms, head over to Strawberry Acres, which is a short distance away and great for a pick-your-own-fruit experience. If you want to make a quick trip, walk into the small market where you can buy already-picked fruit and other fall items. Visitors can pick pears this season in addition to selecting a pumpkin to carve at home. The farm was family-owned and operated by the Haas family for three generations, and though it was sold in 2013, it is still a great experience selling fresh food.

Distance from Lehigh: 24 minutes

Location: Coplay, Pennsylvania

Price: Entering the acres is free. Prices vary inside the market. Bosc and Anjou pears are $1.99 per pound.

Seiple Farms

This 800-acre farm— 200 acres of main farm and the remaining scattered across the Lehigh Valley— has been run by the same family since 1889, providing activities and food to buy all year-round. The corn maze comes at a cost but offers a new design each year. Typically, the design is a recognizable place in the Lehigh Valley such as the Crayola Factory in Easton or St. Luke’s hospital in Bethlehem, making it appealing to visitors and locals. This year’s design is the Lehigh Valley International Airport. In addition to the corn maze, there are pony rides, farm animals and pumpkin picking.