President John Simon announced that Provost Pat Farrell will be stepping down effective June 30, 2020 in an email to the campus community earlier today.

Farrell will take a one year sabbatical and will return to the faculty the following year on July 1, 2021. Simon said in the email a search committee will be created in order to find Farrell’s successor and expects a “high level of interest” in the position.

Farrell has been a member of the Lehigh community since July 2009 and has been a part of several university initiatives such as the implementation of Lehigh’s Strategic Faculty Hiring Initiative, which aims at creating a more diversified Lehigh faculty; Lehigh’s Cluster Initiative, which sees cross-disciplinary faculty members focusing on a specific issue; and working to create a more inclusive campus. Earlier this year, the Provost’s Office announced major changes to class schedules starting in the coming fall.

Simon said in the email that Farrell has more that he hopes to accomplish before he begins his sabbatical.