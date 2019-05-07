DanceFest celebrates its 10th anniversary

DanceFest celebrated its 10th anniversary on April 19, in Zoellner Art Center’s Baker Hall. The annual event features many of Lehigh’s dance groups.
Grant Kim, ’20, described DanceFest as one of the only events on campus that brings together student of different backgrounds and interests.
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.