Students involved in Fusion, Lehigh’s student-run graphic design agency, helped to design the new Brazilian-inspired kebab food truck Simply Skewered, which opened this spring.

Maria Vargas Aguilar, ’19, was selected as the head designer on the project. She worked with Lehigh Dining Services to incorporate their vision and feedback into the design for the logo and exterior of the truck.

Fusion students previously redesigned and rebranded the exterior of the Füd Truk, another food truck that serves breakfast and lunch food on campus, in 2016.