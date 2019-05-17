John Simon’s presidency to extend until 2025

Kevin Clayton, ’84, ’13P, the chairman of the university’s board of trustees, shared in an email on Friday at 3 p.m. that The Board of Trustees plans to extend President John Simon’s term through 2025.

“Our vote to extend President Simon’s contract is testament to the great confidence the trustees have in John to continue to lead Lehigh into the future, and to build on the considerable progress we’ve made,” Clayton said in the email.

Simon started his position as Lehigh’s 14th president in 2015, during Lehigh’s sesquicentennial.

During his term, he developed the Path to Prominence, a plan to expand and grow Lehigh through multiple initiatives. Path to Prominence includes building new residence halls, developing a college of health, hiring new faculty members and increasing the number of both graduate and undergraduate students.

Simon said in a Lehigh News article he is “looking forward to collaborating” with the Lehigh community to continue the university’s development.