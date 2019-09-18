Barreform, a workout studio located at 202 W. 4th Street, plans to expand business by reaching SouthSide Commons residents.

On Thursday, Sept. 12, co-owners of Barreform welcomed residents of SouthSide Commons to meet their dogs, Hugo and Ike, and offered students opportunities to win free workout classes. Students were also invited to a $5 spin class, discounted to a quarter of the normal price for a single class.

Some students who attended the event frequently visit the studio, while some were there for the first time.

Amanda Hanan, ‘21, got the chance to see the studio for the first time.

“I think it’s really nice and motivating, while also being a fun environment,” she said.

Though Hanan does not live in the SouthSide Commons, she was exposed to the event from one of her friends, a spin instructor. Thrilled to see the space, Hanan found it an opportunity to check out a class that she otherwise would never have attended.

Katrina Holceker, ‘21, became aware of Barreform from flyers and social media posts promoting the event.

“I am very excited for the class,” Holceker said. “The space is really pretty and nice.”

Barreform opened in 2017 and has had a steady influx of Lehigh students coming for classes. Co-owner Brett Jones said he loves having the opportunity to work with people of all different fitness levels and wants to introduce them to new workouts they haven’t seen before.

Jones hopes to expand his clientele since SouthSide Commons opened next door.

“We are just trying to spread the word about the studio and about our group fitness classes to the Lehigh community,” Jones said. “Now that the new building is open, people can access us and hopefully we can get the word out.”

With a new social media intern, Barreform hopes to increase advertising and benefit from the proximity of SouthSide Commons.