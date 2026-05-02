Former NYSE President Stacey Cunningham to deliver commencement speech

Stacey Cunningham, ‘96, former president of the New York Stock Exchange, will deliver the 158th undergraduate commencement speech on May 17.

Cunningham became the first woman to lead the New York Stock Exchange when she was appointed as the 67th president in May 2018. She served in the role from 2018 to 2022, overseeing the exchange and the broader New York Stock Exchange Group.

During her time at Lehigh, Cunningham said she interned on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, an experience that ultimately shaped her career path.

She said the internship, combined with her growing interest in business, led her to pursue industrial engineering, a field she found practical and well-suited to her goals.

Cunningham said she quickly developed a strong interest in the fast-paced environment of finance.

It’s been 30 years since she graduated, and Cunningham said she understands the uncertainty that comes with graduation. She said she hopes to provide an “essence of confidence” to the graduating class as they prepare for life after graduation.

She also said she recognizes that today’s graduates are entering a rapidly changing world filled with unanswerable questions, which can feel intimidating. Through her speech, she said she hopes to celebrate their achievements while offering reassurance as they begin the next chapter.

“I want (graduates) to walk away knowing the more they put into things, the more they’ll get out of them, and that’s not just your education or your career,” Cunningham said. “That’s life.”

Professor Nandu Nayar, former chair of Lehigh’s Department of Finance, said he believes Cunningham exemplifies breaking barriers in financial leadership.

He said Cunningham stepped into the role during a period of significant uncertainty, and her success shows she was able to lead effectively despite the challenges, noting that leadership at that level is especially complex.

Nayar also said the exchange has many moving parts and requires a highly skilled and organized leader to manage that.

“I would like students to take away how somebody from Lehigh could scale those heights and take that as a great role model, a great example of what a Lehigh graduate can do,” he said. “And what a Lehigh education can do for you.”

Nayar said he hopes Cunningham shares some of the setbacks she’s encountered throughout her career. While students often expect a smooth, linear progression, he said reality is shaped by unexpected challenges.

He said life presents unexpected challenges, and understanding how to navigate those moments would be especially valuable for undergraduates to hear about.

Finance major Allie Dubler, ‘26, said she views Cunningham as an example of how Lehigh prepares students for successful careers in business.

Dubler said her four years at Lehigh have been an enriching experience, adding that her professors and structured coursework have played a significant role in preparing her for life beyond the university.

“It’s clear that with how (Cunningham’s) career played out, she was set up well at Lehigh, and they really were able to support that career journey for her,” Dubler said.

She said Lehigh provides ample opportunities for female students, particularly in fields like finance, through women-focused finance and business organizations and clubs on campus.

Dubler said she hopes to learn about the strategies and experiences Cunningham found most helpful in establishing herself as a strong professional.

“(Cunningham) has had such a successful career, I’m curious to see how she progressed into the high-level role she was in, and once she got to that position, how she was able to continue proving herself and balancing all those decisions and stressful responsibilities that she had to handle,” Dubler said.

Cunningham also shared advice for students about handling fear and pressure post-graduation.

“It’s okay to be scared, but don’t let fear determine how you act,” she said.