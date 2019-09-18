Not too far from home: Trevor Koski makes his mark this season

After starting in 14 of 17 games and recording one career goal during his sophomore campaign, junior midfielder Trevor Koski has become an integral part of the Lehigh men’s soccer team.

When Koski arrived on campus his freshman year, he was no stranger to the Lehigh men’s soccer program. His father, Dean Koski, is the coach of the team and has been for the past 28 years. Koski said he attended Lehigh’s home games as he grew up and was inspired to pursue a collegiate soccer career of his own.

Koski said he enjoys having his father as his coach, but that the two have a mutual understanding of the different roles they play both on and off the field.

“I know on the field he’s my coach, and off the field he’s my dad,” Koski said.

Koski said his favorite part about playing soccer at Lehigh is the family he’s grown to be a part of. As one of five brothers, Koski said he has always enjoyed being a part of something bigger than himself, which he feels the soccer team fulfills. He said the team is just one big family.

Junior midfielder Stevo Bednarsky said he enjoys playing with Koski and having him as a close friend in life. He described Koski as the “team clown” who lightens the mood and lifts everyone’s spirits after tough games or practices.

Assistant Coach Ryan Hess said Koski is a hardworking, confident and consistent player. He added that after two years on the team, Koski has developed into a leader.

Hess said the biggest development he has seen in Koski is the increase in his consistency.

“The quality was always there, but he has found consistency through the years,” Hess said.

Koski said he is finally beginning to see his hard work pay off. He scored the only goal in Lehigh’s first victory against Manhattan College (1-0). He said this goal, and the season-opening victory, boosted his confidence in his own abilities.

Bednarsky said Koski’s dedication and commitment to improving this summer contributed to his current success.

“He was confident going into preseason, and that’s continuing through the season,” Bednarsky said.

Koski carried the momentum into Lehigh’s second game as he scored another goal against Northwestern University, aiding the Mountain Hawks to a 2-0 victory. Although Lehigh recorded its first loss against University of Wisconsin (2-1), Koski was able to grab an assist.

Bednarsky said Koski’s goal against Northwestern was a memorable moment to him and the rest of the players, as they were facing two Big 10 teams—Northwestern and Wisconsin—that weekend.

Koski said he hopes to continue developing as a player so he can contribute to the team’s success throughout the rest of the season.

The Mountain Hawks will face American University (0-5-1) in its first Patriot League game of the season in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Sept. 21.