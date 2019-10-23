A funfetti smoothie and a gummy bear energy drink are among the top selling items at Crave Bethlehem, a smoothie shop focused on health and wellness.

Crave Owner Ashley Berghuis said she opened the shop in May 2018 after she lost weight using the products. She said she recognized that she was helping others reach results and had established a strong client base.

“We kind of flip the script a little bit,” Berguis said. “Our drinks are made really fun names that sound really unhealthy but are crazy healthy for you.”

The shop serves smoothies and clean energy drinks.

Crave smoothies contain 24 grams of protein, 21 essential vitamins, are all under 250 calories and can substitute meals. The beverages come in sweet flavors, such as brownie batter, caramel sundae and s’mores.

The clean energy drinks support metabolism and are filled with antioxidants and B vitamins. Flavors include, but are not limited to, raspberry tea, cinnamon tea and lime lift off.

Torey Adams, health and wellness Coach and shake-maker at Crave, said at first the concept of a smoothie inspired by candy or ice cream being healthy can be a mind game, but it’s just a fun flair to make health more attractive to customers.

“We try to create a different idea about health. There’s a lot of negative connotations and people think you have to cut things, so I definitely think it’s a new and upcoming way to deliver nutrition to people and make it more attractive in our society,” Adams said.

Berghuis said Crave uses water, ice and a protein base to make the smoothies. Sugar-free pudding, which thickens the smoothie without using excess calories, is used to flavor the beverages.

Jane Levin, ‘21, said looking at protein powders in a supermarket can be confusing, but the fun flavors and friendly atmosphere at Crave make protein more accessible.

“Crave is very different in the sense that it’s about the experience,” Adams said. “We like to have people enter and leave feeling better than how they started. We try to kill all the negative vibes and just focus on how great our nutrition is and how great our energy levels are and deliver them to whoever walks in.”

Levin said she goes to Crave about once a week and normally orders a blueberry muffin smoothie.

“I really like it because the people there are really friendly and always talk to you,” Levin said. “Although protein shakes seem scary and it seems like you need to be working out a ton, if you have any concerns or questions, the people working there will help out a lot and give you advice.”

Berghuis said Crave staff members pride themselves on building community by knowing their customers on a first name basis.

She said a typical Crave customer is as a goal-oriented, active individual who cares about their health and fitness. She said upon entering Crave one will often find the staff dancing around and having fun.

Adams said Crave brings in a lot of Lehigh athletes, but she wants to collaborate with other campus organizations in the future to establish more of a presence with Lehigh students.

Customers can visit Crave at 77 W Broad St.