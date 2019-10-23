Halloween is just around the corner, and there is plenty to do in Bethlehem to celebrate the spooky holiday.

1920s-inspired Halloween Party

The Bookstore Speakeasy is throwing its third annual Halloween Bash at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

The 1920s Halloween remains in line with the speakeasy’s Prohibition era theme. This year, co-owner Linda Barsik, a Lehigh alumnus, is looking forward to reviving Halloween with inspiration from famous books of the 1920s. Much of the staff — undead flappers for the night — will dress up as authors and characters from these books.

“We always try to bring in some level of literary reference,” Barsik said. “It makes it fun and different.”

Nailah & The Jass Neggus, a local band, will perform, and there will be costume contests in different categories, as well as a special Halloween food and drink menu.

The $50 VIP ticket includes two hours of bottomless punch, while general admission is priced at $25. All tickets include hors d’oeuvres throughout the evening.

“It’s one of the best parties in the Lehigh Valley,” Barsik said. “The whole point of the party is for people to get together, enjoy themselves and have a great time with some fabulous cocktails.”

“Silver Scream” Benefit

The Bethlehem Area Public Library is hosting a Halloween benefit on Saturday, Oct. 26, at its South Side branch, from 7-10 p.m.

All proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships will go toward installing an elevator in the South Side branch, which currently holds an array of programs in its basement for children and adults. A new elevator will make those programs and services accessible to everyone — including elders, people with limited mobility and those with strollers or wheelchairs.

“We thought ‘Why not combine our idea to do something fun for Halloween and our need to raise capital for the elevator and have a spooky, fun time?’” Executive Director Josh Berk said. “It’s for everyone to enjoy the library in a different way.”

Inspired by Hollywood horror classics, the adults-only benefit will feature a costume contest, raffle and live gypsie jazz from the The West Philadelphia Foot Tappers. General admission is priced at $40.

“We’re hoping that the benefit will get the word out that we’re working on raising money for the elevator and possibly get the grants needed,” Berk said.

MakeX: Pumpkins and Power Tools

Students don’t have to be 21 years old to attend the MakeX: Pumpkins and Power Tools event, which will continue for a third year in a row at the Wilbur Powerhouse on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 1-3 p.m.

“I was looking for a way to get the message out about the capabilities and resources that were available to Lehigh students,” said Brian Slocum, the managing director of Wilbur Powerhouse and Lehigh’s Design Labs. “This also seems like a really great way of creating community and having a fun event where students can go crazy carving pumpkins.”

The event puts a technological twist on pumpkin carving. A typical knife is replaced by the body saw to cut a pumpkin open, while the landscape auger makes deseeding a much faster process.

There will also be drills, jig saws and other power tools for carving the pumpkins. All power tools are pneumatical to avoid electrical issues.

“I want everyone to have fun,” Slocum said. “I also hope students remember the experience they have here in the Wilbur Powerhouse, so maybe they’ll come back and explore other resources that are available.”