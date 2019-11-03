A group of participants passionate about the climate crisis came together in Williams Hall on Oct. 30, to revise and discuss the Global Youth Climate Action Declaration. This document was written by youth from around the world and demands “urgent action on the trans-national crisis of climate change.”

The document is intended to be globally accessible, so anyone can have the opportunity to share it with the United Nations, local governance offices or on social media.

Lehigh held a consultation where students could come together and voice what they would change about the Global Youth Climate Action Declaration. Participants were split into two groups and worked to revise sections of the document that covered the financial, social and political factors that contribute to combating the climate crisis.

Benjamin Davis, ‘17, ’22G, a Ph.D. student in the material science department and member of the Lehigh Sustainability Council, was eager to be a part of the consultation.

“When I saw the email that said that Lehigh was only one of the three locations in the United States where they are having a public forum to have the chance to discuss this document with potentially global impact, I thought I couldn’t pass this up,” Davis said.

Davis said he was pleased with the outcome of the discussion, and he felt like he contributed to the conversation about the important issues addressed in the Global Youth Climate Action Declaration.

Leah Charash, ‘19, ‘20G, who is pursuing her master’s degree in environmental policy, said the harsh language used in the document speaks to the importance of understanding the reality and issue of the climate crisis, and urges people to respond with change.

“I think it’s really important to be honest and truthful about the reality of the situation,” Charash said, “But to be cautious and attempt to avoid excessively, aggressively, frightening language, because we don’t want to scare people away from the conversation.”

Nadine Clopton, ‘19, ‘20G, a master’s student in the environmental policy program as a Presidential Scholar, served as a Youth Representative for four years and is the youngest director of the United Nations NGO/DPI Executive Committee — a liaison between non-governmental organizations and the United Nations Department of Public Information. She is now head of the strategic planning and operations team for the Global Youth Climate Action Declaration.

As the organizer of the event, Clopton said she was glad the turnout included both Lehigh students and community members who were engaged.

Clopton said she hopes Lehigh can contribute to the climate change crisis financially in the future.

“I think putting financial support behind students who are trying to do things at a global level, putting financial support behind the Sustainable Development Program going away — that is a thing I’d like to highlight,” Clopton said.

She said she wants Lehigh to make it a priority to educate students about sustainable development across all academic disciplines.

Clopton plans to read the updated version of the Global Youth Climate Action Declaration during International Week.