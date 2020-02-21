Lehigh wrestling upset No.5 Arizona State at Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall on Friday evening in front of a sold out crowd.

The victory marked the second time this season Lehigh has beaten a top five ranked opponent after defeating No. 4 Oklahoma State on Nov. 16, 2019. The No. 11 Mountain Hawks stretched their winning streak to 11 matches with the win.

The night also marked a special occasion for the team’s eight seniors who were honored before the match.

Junior Brandon Paetzell provided an early victory for Lehigh in the 125-pound weight class after securing the first takedown of the match. Paetzell notched an escape and a takedown in the third period to win the match 5-1.

Sophomore Jaret Lane was up next for the Mountain Hawks in the 133-pound weight class. Lane managed to fight through struggles in the first period but was able to stop No. 30 ranked Josh Kramer from scoring. The crowd played its part in creating a boisterous atmosphere when Lane’s third-period takedown secured the win.

Senior Ryan Pomrinca also had a successful night in the 141-pound weight class after his match went 17 seconds into overtime. A Pomrinca takedown against Sun Devil Cory Crooks won the match for Lehigh.

After three bouts the Mountain Hawks were up 9-0 against their top five ranked opponent.

In the 149-pound weight class, sophomore Jimmy Hoffman provided yet another Lehigh victory after an escape in the third period. Hoffman won the match 5-4.

Sophomore Josh Humphreys had the first loss of the night for the Hawks in the 157-pound weight class. At intermission, the Mountain Hawks were up 12-3 against the Sun Devils.

After the break, freshman Brian Meyer also had a frustrating night in the 165-pound weight class after the Sun Devils secured the first bonus points of the match, cutting Lehigh’s lead to 4 points.

In the 174-pound weight class, No. 3 ranked senior Jordan Kutler brought Lehigh back to its winning ways against No. 9 ranked Anthony Valencia. Valencia scored an early takedown, but Kutler persevered and won his match 9-4.

Lehigh was up 15-8 with 3 bouts left in the match.

Junior Chris Weiler shutout Cade Belshay 10-0 to give the Mountain Hawks an 11-point lead with two bouts to go.

Although senior Chase Gallik lost in the 197-pound weight class, fans gave Lehigh a standing ovation after the team’s overall victory was all but secured..

Junior Jordan Wood ended the night for Lehigh, but he lost 5-2.

Lehigh will wrestle next in the EIWA Championships, a competition it hopes to win for the third year in a row, at Stabler Arena from Mar. 6-7.