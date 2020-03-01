Seven Sirens Brewing Company opened on Feb. 16, down the road from the recently-closed Revel Social Lounge on Broadway Street.

Joshua Divers, head of brewing for Seven Sirens, said there were numerous reasons he chose their location in Bethlehem.

“We had a checklist of things we were looking for in a property, and this property checked off a bunch of boxes such as room to grow, parking, being central, different roads for access and being close by the casino and Lehigh,” Divers said. “It just filled enough of our check boxes. That’s why we decided to plant roots here.”

Although their company has a presence on social media, Divers said they don’t pay for any advertising. Beer festivals and tastings are opportunities Seven Sirens uses to gain popularity and recognition.

Raina Bhagat, ‘21, said her friends recommended Seven Sirens to her, and now she plans to recommend it to other people.

She said it was very different from other bars she had been to in Bethlehem.

Bhagat said Seven Sirens was packed the last time she was there and said the atmosphere reminded her of a warehouse due to the large space with an open floor plan. She said a performer came to the brewery with his guitar and said everyone was having fun listening to live music.

“(My friends) said it had a great ambiance and great drinks,” Bhagat said. “It’s really good for big groups because it seats so many people.”

The location of Seven Sirens was a short walk from Revel Social Lounge, which had replaced Broadway Social. Broadway Social closed its doors at the end of June 2018 after its liquor license was suspended. Revel Social closed this month with little explanation.

Garrett Rosenboom, ‘20, said he believes Revel may have closed because of issues with underage people attempting to get into the bar.

Revel did not respond for comment.

“Although Revel is closed now, and he enjoyed it while it lasted, he believes Seven Sirens will have more success.” Rosenboom said.

“I think Sevens Sirens is going to have a lot of business because it has a really laid-back environment, which allows you to sit back and hangout with friends while still having a good time,” Rosenboom said.

Divers said he wants the brewery to be a space where people can come and socialize, rather than spend time on their phones.

Though Seven Sirens has snack options, like pretzels, peanuts and popcorn, the bar does not have a variety of food options.

“We want to put full focus on beer, so that’s why we don’t do a kitchen here, but we partner up with food trucks to allow people to have something to eat and enjoy their stay longer,” Divers said.