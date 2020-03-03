Dark, milk, white and almond-embedded chocolate can come in the form of bars, ice creams or fountains, transported from a number of different countries.

This rich, sweet taste has the power to bring Lehigh students together from different backgrounds and majors, and it is being captured by the new Chocolate Club.

Shayne Conner, ‘23, secretary of the club, said the idea came at 3 a.m. by a group of friends who wanted to create something on campus.

Besides simply eating chocolate, the club fosters a larger purpose.

“We want to use chocolate to help people de-stress, to help people be more social and to bring people out for events,” Conner said.

The club was officially recognized by Student Senate three weeks ago, but it started serving students at the Holiday Soiree in December to gauge interest.

They wrapped and distributed gift boxes containing assortments of chocolates from various countries.

Since then, the club has accumulated over 300 students and began to partner up with other organizations on campus to create events.

Their first event was held last week in collaboration with the Coffee Club and the Cheese Club, where Lower Cort was transformed into a coffee house with music and spoken poetry

In the meantime, the club is holding a fundraiser and selling specialty-made cupcakes.

Students can choose from 20 flavors, including ‘Fruity Pebbles,’ ‘hot chocolate,’ ‘snowball fight’ and ‘bananas over you.’

The cupcakes can be ordered up to March 5, in a deal of four for $10, to be delivered on March 15.

John Blake, ‘23, the club’s treasurer, said they are using the fundraiser “to have our members come and to get new members and to engage with the Lehigh community in our best way possible.”

He said the goal is to increase awareness of the club to students on campus, encourage members to participate and to fund future events.

The club has already brainstormed event ideas, such as a s’mores night with Lehigh After Dark.

Students will have the opportunity to gather at Hawk’s Nest and make the dessert using different kinds of chocolates and toppings.

Unlike most clubs that are started and run by upperclassmen, the Chocolate Cub was formed by an executive board of all first-year students.

“Obviously, it’s similar to other clubs on campus, but what I find really intriguing about the way it came up is the sort of longevity vision we have, all being freshmen,” said Michael Stevanovich, ‘23, the club’s vice president. “We have the next four years ahead of us and the ability for us to be here through the process from a beginning club to, hopefully, a much more established club in the coming years. We have that time to think long-term as an executive board and be able to see that plan out in the future.”

The Chocolate Club offers students a way to consume different forms and flavors of chocolate, while being active members of the Lehigh community.