CSO bowling bonds Lehigh and Broughal students

The Community Service Office (CSO) hosted a bowling night with students from Lehigh and Broughal Middle School on Feb. 28 as a means of continuing Lehigh’s partnership with the students there.

Isabel Amaya, ‘19, said 25 Broughal students attended and were paired individually with Lehigh volunteers.

Amaya has been a student coordinator with the CSO for a year and a half, and this is her second time participating in one of their bowling events, which happen at least once per semester.

The event came at no cost to the students who went. They had dinner together, went bowling and had the opportunity to work on math exercises.

Amy Miller, the assistant director of CSO, said there are many factors that make this event beneficial. She said bowling allows for students to engage in a physical but safe activity.

“It’s great that middle school students are able to get to know Lehigh students,” Miller said. “The social aspect (of) bowling is something that was established before I got here, but it seems to be something that both the middle schoolers and the Lehigh students really like.”

Amaya said her favorite part of the night was seeing how happy all of the middle schoolers were.

She said all of the students would encourage each other with cheers and high-fives.

“Last time, there was a kid that would drag me over to his lane whenever he had a good round or hit a strike,” said Kendall Prime, ‘22, the student coordinator for the event. “Seeing how happy and enthusiastic they were made all the prep worth it.”

With all of the options for students on a Friday night, they chose to spend it together at bowling night, creating a bond between Lehigh students and the middle schoolers.

“It’s meaningful that they’re taking time out of their busy schedule, their academics, whatever else they’re involved in, to give back to the community and help with that educational mission for the event,” Miller said. “For the middle school students, they have a positive role model as a Lehigh student.”

Lehigh students also get to connect with Broughal students by tutoring for the after-school homework club.

Amaya said Lehigh and Broughal students have the chance to learn more about each other on a personal level.

“I think that, sometimes, it’s important to hold recreational events for students in the South Side community because play is as important as education,” Prime said. “It gives children an outlet for healthy social expression and gives them an environment where they can relax and unwind.”

The relationship between Broughal and Lehigh continues to grow, and contributes to Lehigh’s connection with the nearby community

Miller said because students walk to school, Lehigh and Broughal students can easily cross paths. She said it’s important for them to interact with each other and continue building relationships.

“It really just shows that we care, and we’re one community together,” Amaya said.