Movies to watch during quarantine

After schoolwork is done and walks around the neighborhood have been taken, there’s not much else to do during quarantine — especially on a gloomy day. What better time to watch a movie?

For the fanatics: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Many movies had to change their release dates because of this unexpected situation with coronavirus, either pushing back the release or making the movie available online earlier.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” was released early on online platforms on March 13. This action-packed fantasy sci-fi movie is the concluding film to the trilogy, starting with “The Force Awakens.” It’s available to watch on on-demand services including Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, FandangoNow and iTunes.

For those who love a classic: “The Shawshank Redemption”

This classic drama, released Dec. 14, 1994, tells the story of successful banker, Andy Dufresne, played by Tim Robbins, who is wrongly accused of murdering his wife and condemned to a long-term sentence in prison. His harsh prison life is tempered by the friendships he makes, most notably with a fellow prisoner named Red, played by Morgan Freeman. This widely-loved and critically-acclaimed film is available to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, iTunes and Google Play.

For those that are hopeful: “A Beautiful Day in The Neighborhood”

This 2019 biography/drama starring Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers will undoubtedly brighten moods during these unfamiliar times.

Journalist Lloyd Vogel agrees to interview children’s TV legend Fred Rogers for a magazine profile. Vogel is convinced the PBS host’s famous warmth is a facade, but learns firsthand the genuine kindness of Mister Rogers. The nostalgic comfort of this movie is a feel good film for students and faculty alike. Watch “A Beautiful Day in The Neighborhood” on Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, Fandango and iTunes

For those who love cinematography: “Parasite”

This 2019 award-winning Korean film directed by Bong Joon-ho follows the story of the Kim family, packed in a dingy basement apartment and barely making a living. The family’s son lands a tutoring job with the wealthy Park family, all the while keeping his home life a secret. The Kims soon deceive their way into the Parks’ lavish lifestyle. If you’re one who loves a movie with unexpected twists and turns, this is a must-watch. With a captivating storyline and brilliant visuals, there are no questions why this film and Joon-ho won multiple awards. Watch “Parasite” on Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, iTunes or Fandango.

For those that love a good thrill: “Joker”

This 2019 film starring Joaquin Phoenix, follows the backstory of the infamous maniacal villain. In this film, a party clown and aspiring comedian dreams of making the world laugh. But living with his mother and suffering from a compulsive laughter disorder, he only feels isolated and ignored. His growing rage and obsession lead him down darker and darker paths, transforming himself into a villain.

This thrilling film pairs a tragic story with beautiful colors and visuals and will leave you asking who the real villain is. Watch “Joker” on demand or on Google Play, iTunes, Fandango, Prime Video and Vudu.