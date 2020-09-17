With the 2020 election less than two months away, The Brown and White compiled a list of important dates and information so you can stay informed and make a plan to vote.

First steps

Confirm if you are registered to vote at www.voterparticipation.org .

If you are registered to vote in Pennsylvania, you can check your registration status at: www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/Pages/voterregistrationstatus.aspx

Voter registration application

Information provided courtesy of https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/

Ways to submit application:

Online at www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/Pages/VoterRegistrationApplication.aspx .

Deliver your application to your county voter registration office

By mail to your county voter registration office, received by Oct. 19

If you are on active duty in the military, or if you are a hospitalized or bedridden veteran, you can register at any time. See www.fvap.gov for more information

Mail-in ballots versus absentee ballots

Mail-in ballot: Any qualified voter may apply for this. You can request this ballot without a reason.

Absentee ballot: You should request this ballot type if you plan to be out of the municipality, have a disability or illness. This requires you to list a reason.

Pennsylvania registration deadlines

The deadline to register in Pennsylvania is Oct. 19.

Anyone in the state of Pennsylvania is able to vote by mail, but the last day to request a ballot is Oct. 27.

The U.S. Postal Service has recommended voters make their absentee ballot requests as soon as possible, but no later than Oct. 19.

Requesting an absentee ballot in Pennsylvania

To request an absentee ballot in Pennsylvania, visit www.pavoterservices.pa.gov.

Registration is not complete until it is accepted by your county’s voter registration office.

Voter registration status may be checked here .

Ballots will start to be mailed in mid-September upon request.

Requesting a mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania

If you do not have a PA Driver’s License or PennDOT ID number, you must request your mail-in ballot by mail, this cannot be done online.

Request a mail-ballot with this form: www.votespa.com/Register-to-Vote/Documents/PADOS_MailInApplication.pdf

How to find your polling location in Pennsylvania

Go to www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/Pages/PollingPlaceInfo.aspx

Enter your address

Your polling place, as well as directions to get there, will be displayed

Debate dates to know

Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District

Lisa Scheller (R) is running against incumbent Susan Wild (D) for Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District, which includes Lehigh University. There are currently three debates scheduled between the two candidates.

Oct.5 Tony Iannelli of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a forum between Wild and Scheller that will air in the evening on WMFZ-TV.

Oct. 8 The Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp. is holding a 4 p.m. forum with Wild and Scheller. The event will be streamed on their F acebook page and later posted on their website.

Oct. 13 A third forum between the candidates will be hosted by the Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley. Details will be forthcoming.



Vice Presidential Debate

Kamala Harris (D) and Mike Pence (R) will engage in one debate prior to Election Day.

Oct. 7 Susan Page, Washington Bureau chief of USA TODAY, will host the debate at The University of Utah in Salt Lake City. This debate will be composed of nine 10-minute segments.



Presidential Debates

President Donald Trump (R) and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will have three debates before Nov. 3.