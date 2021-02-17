When Brian Conley began working at Lehigh, the rowing program looked extremely different than it does today.

After eleven years as the head coach of the Lehigh rowing program, Conley reflected on the challenges and successes that he has faced throughout his coaching career.

Conley oversees both the men’s and women’s varsity teams, however, he primarily focuses on coaching the women’s boats. The past few years have been some of the most successful in program history. Both teams have posted some of their best performances.

In 2018, the women’s team sent three boats to the Patriot League Championships for the first time, while the men’s team advanced two boats to the petite finals at the Murphy Cup.

Since Conley’s arrival, the overall performance of the team and interest in the program has improved. Both Conley and assistant coach Alex Urbanik have attracted a growing number of recruits to Lehigh in recent years.

“I think there’s a lot of different ways to coach, but the best way I’ve found is if I can adapt to the team versus the team adapting to me,” Conley said.

One of Conley’s favorite parts of coaching is watching the athletes grow and mature during their time at Lehigh.

“Lehigh has definitely been a place for me where I feel like I have been able to grow as a coach, as a person and an educator,” he said.

Since Conley’s arrival, the rowing program has hit historic marks.

Conley said his greatest memory is watching the Patriot League Championship in 2018.

“(I remember) the women’s four winning our first medal and then backing it right up with our second varsity eight taking our second medal ever at the league championships,” Conley said.

In 2016, the team also saw success at the Head of the Charles Regatta—one of the world’s most prestigious rowing competitions, when they had two boats finish in the top fifty percent, which automatically qualified them for 2017.

Like many teams at Lehigh, the rowing team is hopeful for a spring season. The women have their first competition on March 20 against St. Joseph’s, while the men take on Drexel on March 27, but nothing is guaranteed given changes due to COVID-19.

If they do get out on the course, they are hoping to pick up where they left off last March.

Conley said they were the best Lehigh team they ever had been at the point, but they never got a chance to race.

“We want that opportunity to come down the course and show how much faster we are than we previously were,” he said.

Urbanik is entering his fifth year at Lehigh, and although he has only been coaching alongside Conley for half a decade, the two have known each other for almost twenty years.

Urbanik explained the coaching dynamic that Conley has created. Conley has a desire for collaboration, and decisions are rarely made by the coaching staff without any input from the athletes, he said.

“He genuinely wants to talk to the athletes and listen to the athletes’ input on things. I’ve never been with a program where the head coach of a team is genuinely welcome to having athletes come to the office and challenge decisions he’s made,” Urbanik said.

Conley wants his staff to understand their roles as coaches and the impact they can have on their student-athletes.

“We have a really good opportunity to educate and develop student-athletes here and provide them with opportunities to learn and grow and challenge themselves. Obviously, all of those things point to us trying to become a better program and winning,” Urbanik said.

Conley also believes strongly in a coaching style that prioritizes communication and transparency with athletes.

Ethan Hempel,’23, agrees with Urbanik that communication is one of Conley’s best attributes.

“He has created a very open and inclusive environment and is always willing to discuss current issues and topics,” Hempel said. “It helps ensure everyone feels included.”

Hempel is just one example of one of the many rowers whom Conley has worked with during his past eleven years as head coach.

“My hope is that by coming through this program, the athletes learn how to push their boundaries, but in doing so, they become better versions of themselves, and they really get to know who they are as a person,” Conley said.

Conley rowed for four years at Penn, where he captured ten medals in the US Rowing National Championships during his time there. Before coming to Lehigh, he gained coaching experience while assisting the varsity crews at Dartmouth for four years.

“I think the passion that I had when I was an athlete still resonates in me as a coach,” Conley said. :I think those two things combined make the biggest piece for me.”