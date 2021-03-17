Wellness Week offers students an array of de-stress events in lieu of spring break

Prior to the start of the semester, Lehigh made the decision to continue classes during what is typically spring break in order to minimize travel and the spread of COVID-19.

Some students have expressed that they are not pleased their chance for a mid-semester reprieve was taken away. In an effort to rejuvenate the student body, the administration is implementing a Wellness Week starting March 22.

Lehigh has advertised and informed students about the purpose and events planned for Wellness Week, but some students still aren’t sure what this week will entail.

Tara Fitzpatrick, ‘21, said she is among the students who are eager to learn more about what opportunities Wellness Week will bring.

“I haven’t heard a lot about Wellness Week and I don’t really know what my professors have planned, but hopefully we’ll be able to have a nice, well-deserved break from the usual workload and can get outside or do other activities,” Fitzpatrick said.

The primary intention of the week is for professors to minimize student’s work load in hopes of relieving stress.

For Jimmy Johnson, ‘21, though, that is not the case.

“On one hand I understand not having spring break as a way to try and reduce travel, and I like the idea of giving students a break, but I’m not sure how effective it will end up being,” he said. “It’s been mentioned a little bit and I think one professor might actually not have class meetings, but besides that things are proceeding as normal.”

The Office of Student Engagement has also planned a plethora of Wellness Week activities for anyone who wants to join in.

Alfredo Ramirez, assistant director of Clubs and Organizations, said his work with the Center for Gender Equity will be a large part of the planning for the week. They will be hosting a series started in the fall called “Fill your Cup.”

“This series is basically an hour for students to come and be casual on Zoom,” Ramirez said. “This session will be about reflecting, refreshing, and resetting. So our goal is to have students reflect on the semester and where their stress is coming from and what are the things they are grateful for.”

This is just one of the many initiatives the Office of Student Engagement is spearheading.

Another event that will be happening is called “Me and We Bag.” Students will be able to make self care bags that they can keep and give away, Ramirez said. This event will also include trivia and since restrictions on campus are slowly being lifted, it will be held in person in Farrington Square.

Ramirez said there will also be community groups that will be held in the Office for Student Engagement. Each meeting has a unique focus and will provide students with the opportunity to have related conversations.

These session themes include “sophomore escape,” “binge worthy” and “digging deep.” Students will be able to gather and discuss topics that range from the most watchable TV shows to the more serious, introspective questions they may have.

Whether or not a student’s professor is participating in the week, the Office of Student Engagement is attempting to ensure there will be opportunities for students to access events allowing them to relax and recharge during Wellness Week.