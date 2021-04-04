Senior outfielder Eric Cichocki is the first Lehigh baseball player since 2007 to take home back-to-back Patriot League Player of the Week awards.

Cichocki has been the Mountain Hawk’s most consistent player this season, helping them improve to 4-2 in league play.

In his first game in over a year, Cichocki went 4-6 at-bat and amassed three runs scored and four stolen bases. On March 2, he was named Patriot League Player of the Week for the first time. In his next outing, Cichocki continued his success.

In a four-game series against George Washington University, he batted .500 with three doubles and three runs scored. This performance led him to back-to-back Patriot League Player of the Weeks.

During the off-season, Cichocki said he was able to train at home using the lifting programs designed by their trainer. Although they were unable to complete workouts together as a team, Cichocki still went to the gym, practiced hitting every day and kept in touch with his teammates and hitting coach.

Cichocki said he hopes to continue to improve his game throughout the season as the team gets into the heart of their schedule

“It was pretty cool to be recognized for that, and I’m just happy that I’ve been able to get off to a good start and just hope to keep it going,” Cichocki said.

Hitting coach A.J. Miller described Cichocki as a phenomenal student academically and athletically. Miller said Cichocki makes an effort to meet with him regularly and takes ownership over what he does.

As the hitting coach, Miller has gotten to know Cichocki well throughout his time at Lehigh.

“I don’t think there’s anybody more deserving because of the time and work that he’s put in,” Miller said.

Senior outfielder Quinn McKenna, has been playing alongside Cichocki for the past four years.

Both Cichcoki and McKenna are in the outfield this season after Cichocki was moved to the position this season.

McKenna described Cichocki as an athletic, versatile player who has the ability to play any position. He said one of his greatest strengths as an athlete is his attitude.

“When he’s doing well, he’s not really high,” McKenna said. “He’s just staying easy…and even when he’s not doing really well, you can’t really tell.”

Both McKenna and Miller said Cichocki leads by example.

“He shows up early every day, stays late every day,” McKenna said. “He’s not just worrying about himself. He’s worrying about the whole team at all times because he’s trying to improve everyone else around him.”

Miller said when Cichocki speaks up, his voice is heard because everyone knows that his message is genuine.

Miller said anyone who knows Cichocki knows that he’s humble and isn’t focused on his overall performance, but on the team.

“I think that’s where Eric (Cichocki) excels because he just puts his head down, puts the work in, and people see that and follow that,” Miller said.

While Cichocki is excited about his success, he said his sights are set on winning a Patriot League Championship.