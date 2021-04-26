Lehigh men’s lacrosse fifth-year faceoff specialist Conor Gaffney became the first-ever Premier Lacrosse League Collegiate Draft Pick in program history after being selected by the Archers Lacrosse Club with the 21st overall pick.

Gaffney, who came back for a fifth year after COVID-19 canceled his season last year, has gone 15-27 at the stripe this year. He splits time with junior faceoff specialist Mike Sisselberger, who is leading the country in faceoff percentage.

Gaffney is the program’s all-time faceoff wins and groundball leader. He has 669 faceoff wins and 391 groundballs.

Gaffney has been impressive since his freshman campaign, where he finished the season ranked eighth in the nation, winning 61 percent of his faceoffs.

He followed his success in his sophomore season, garnering First Team All-Patriot League honors after leading the Patriot League in faceoff percentage. Gaffney, a mechanical engineering and finance double major, was also named the Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2018 for the first time.

In 2019 is when Gaffney had a breakout season. He won 249 faceoffs and collected 159 groundballs, which were both Patriot League and program records. He was named Faceoff Specialist of the Year and a USILA and Inside Lacrosse Honorable Mention All-American.

The Archer’s first game is scheduled for June 5, when Gaffney will take on former teammate Craig Chick, who was picked in the PLL Entry Draft in 2020 after an impressive showing in Major League Lacrosse and assistant coach John Crawley. Chick and Crawley are both on the Atlas Lacrosse League.