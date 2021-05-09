The Patriot League announced today that the men’s lacrosse championship game between Lehigh and Loyola was canceled after someone in Loyola’s Tier 1 personnel tested positive for COVID-19.
The announcement said the Greyhounds withdrew from the game out of an abundance of caution due to health and safety protocols. The game was originally scheduled for 12:00 p.m.
The Moutain Hawks defeated Colgate 13-9 on May 7 to advance to the finals.
Because Loyola withdrew from the Patriot League Tournament, Lehigh moves on to the NCAA tournament as automatic qualifiers. The NCAA Selection Show starts at 9:00 p.m. tonight.
This will be Lehigh’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013, which was the last time they captured a title. Lehigh was off to a perfect 8-0 start against conference teams.
All eight first-round NCAA tournament games will be hosted at predetermined sites.
