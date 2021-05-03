An email sent to Lehigh University students and families, on May 3, announced the commencement ceremony for the Class of 2021 will be split into two due to an overwhelming number of responses.

The email, from John Simon and Nathan Urban, announced that on Monday, May 24, students in the College of Business and College of Arts and Sciences will attend a ceremony beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a ceremony honoring P.C. Rossin College of Engineering graduates and those in interdisciplinary programs at 2 p.m.

“We received an overwhelming response to the invitation to participate in the upcoming in-person Commencement ceremonies — a testament to everyone’s excitement about gathering for this milestone event,” the email said. “Based on the high number of responses, we have determined that two ceremonies will be necessary for the Class of 2021 to accommodate graduates while complying with CDC and state COVID-19 requirements.”

The email said this week, students who registered for commencement will receive a promotional code prompting them to reserve tickets for up to four guests per graduate.

The initial virtual commencement speech on Friday, May 21, followed by graduate student’s ceremony and doctoral hooding procedures will remain as planned. The same applies for the Class of 2020’s ceremony the following day.

All ceremonies will be streamed live and available on the Lehigh University commencement page for those unable to attend.

Please check back to thebrownandwhite.com for any additional updates regarding commencement weekend.