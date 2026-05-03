LUPD investigates burglary, vandalism at House 84

The Lehigh University Police Department issued a Clery Act timely warning Sunday after a burglary was reported at House 84, according to a HawkWatch alert.

The email stated LUPD received an emailed report Saturday evening that four males burglarized the residence earlier that day. Officers later confirmed the burglary.

Four former members of Chi Psi allegedly entered the house and committed acts of theft and vandalism, according to the email. House 84 was formerly occupied by the fraternity before it was terminated following confirmed hazing allegations.

Based on current information, there may be an ongoing threat to campus and community members, according to the email. Community members are encouraged to remain alert, be aware of their surroundings and take appropriate safety precautions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.