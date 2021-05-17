Starting June 1 the current size limits on meetings and gatherings will be lifted and a three-foot social distancing policy will be implemented for both indoor and outdoor gatherings, the The COVID-19 Response Team announced in a May 17 email.

All unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals will not be required to wear a mask outdoors as long as a three-foot distance is maintained, the email said.

Masks will continue to be required for sporting events, the May 24 Commencement ceremony, outdoors when a 3-foot distance cannot be maintained and indoors, the email said.

Pennsylvania is lifting all capacity limits May 31 without requiring social distancing, the Wolf administration announced, but masks will still be required until 70 percent of Pennsylvannias above 18 are fully vaccinated.

The phased resumption of on-campus work for staff will continue to remain in effect throughout the summer.

Vaccinations will be required for students living in summer housing, taking summer courses and participating in summer programs, the email said.

For those who will not be vaccinated due to a medical or religious exception, surveillance testing will be required over the summer.

Vaccinations are required for all undergraduates participating in on-campus programs in the fal, excluding those with exemptions.

“We continue to strongly encourage all students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to not wait until the fall,” the email said. “Those who are vaccinated are protected from the virus and can fully resume normal activities more safely.”

Spring COVID-19 surveillance testing concludes tomorrow May 18.

The COVID-19 dashboard will provide weekly updates beginning May 24.