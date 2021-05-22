Three people were found dead on Wednesday, May 19 at the Comfort Suites on Third Street.

While the toxicology report is pending, Bethlehem Police and District Attorney Terry Houck, said their deaths are believed to be drug-related, The Morning Call reported.

“To have three people in the room die of an overdose is a giant problem, and we’re definitely going to be looking into this,” Bethlehem Police Captain Tim Cooper told The Morning Call. “We have to treat these scenes almost like homicide scenes because our ultimate goal in a case like this is to make sure we have enough evidence to bring charges against the person or persons responsible for providing the drugs.”

Authorities said a family member arrived at the hotel to check on her brother when she found one woman and two men deceased, The Morning Call reported.

The scene was originally declared a hazmat emergency until first responders could investigate the scene, but the precaution has been lifted, The Morning Call reported.