In Pictures: Biden visits the Lehigh Valley 0 By Katie McNulty — ; Published July 30, 2021, 11:57 am News, Top Stories Air Force 1 arrives at Lehigh Valley International Airport. President Biden waves to the crowd at Lehigh Valley International Airport. The crowd awaits President Biden’s arrival. Secret service prepare for President Biden’s arrival. Secret service keeps an eye out while they protect President Biden. President Biden, Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S Rep Susan Wild greet each other. Air Force 1 prepares to take off. Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S Rep Susan Wild arrive to speak to President Biden. President Biden walks up the stairs. Secret service prepare to take President Biden to Mack Truck Operations. Share this:TweetPrint Biden
