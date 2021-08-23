A man was charged with ethnic intimidation, terroristic threats, harassment, and disorderly conduct after approaching a student on campus, “indicating he wanted to stab the student and Asian students on campus,” Lehigh Police Chief Jason Schiffer wrote to the campus community in an email.

The student was outside of the Clayton University Center around 9:20 a.m., the email said.

The male was also reported to have approach an Asian staff member yelling that “she did not belong here,” the email said.

LUPD was able to identify the male and took him into custody, where he was charged by the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office, the email said.

He was committed to the Northampton County Prison under a bail of $50,000.

The judge ordered a mental health evaluation for the male and he is not allowed to make further contact with the individuals involved in the incident.

It was confirmed the male shares no affiliation with the university. A trespassing notice has been filed against the male and he is not allowed on campus.

“This incident is deeply disturbing for the victims involved, and also particularly for our Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander students, faculty and staff who may experience deep anxiety and uncertainty following a targeted incident such as this,” the email said. “On behalf of the LUPD, I want to express my support for those who are impacted and condemn this violence and any incident involving ethnic intimidation and harassment.