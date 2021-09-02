Students shield themselves from the rain that hit campus all day on Sept. 1. While classes were still held, many organizations switched the remote and hybrid meetings. (Sharon Jo/B&W Staff) IN PICTURES: Hurricane Ida on Lehigh’s campus 0 By Sharon Jo and Nora Thomson — ; Published September 2, 2021, 5:55 pm ; updated September 3, 2021, 2:59 pm Galleries, News Students shield themselves from the rain that hit campus all day on Sept. 1. While classes were still held, many organizations switched the remote and hybrid meetings. (Sharon Jo/B&W Staff) The hills around campus buildings flood with water from Hurricane Ida. Students tried to make their way across campus despite heavy rain. (Nora Thomson/B&W Staff) Students shield themselves from the rain that hit campus all day on Sept. 1. While classes were still held, many organizations switched the remote and hybrid meetings. (Sharon Jo/B&W Staff) The hills around campus buildings flood with water from Hurricane Ida. Students tried to make their way across campus despite heavy rain. (Nora Thomson/B&W Staff) The walkway outside of Lewis Lab floods with water from Hurricane Ida. Students tried to make their way across campus despite heavy rain. (Nora Thomson/B&W Staff) Students shield themselves from the rain that hit campus all day on Sept. 1. While classes were still held, many organizations switched the remote and hybrid meetings. (Sharon Jo/B&W Staff) Water pours down Taylor Street. Hurricane Ida leaves streets on the Southside flooded. (Nora Thomson/B&W Staff) Students shield themselves from the rain that hit campus all day on Sept. 1. While classes were still held, many organizations switched the remote and hybrid meetings. (Sharon Jo/B&W Staff) Students shield themselves from the rain that hit campus all day on Sept. 1. While classes were still held, many organizations switched the remote and hybrid meetings. (Sharon Jo/B&W Staff) The hills around campus buildings flood with water from Hurricane Ida. Students tried to make their way across campus despite heavy rain. (Nora Thomson/B&W Staff) Students shield themselves from the rain that hit campus all day on Sept. 1. While classes were still held, many organizations switched the remote and hybrid meetings. (Sharon Jo/B&W Staff) Share this:TweetPrint gallery hurricane photos student and campus life
