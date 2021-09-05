91.5 percent of faculty and staff are fully vaccinated

91.5 percent of Lehigh faculty and staff are fully vaccinated according to Lehigh’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The university released the first round of data on faculty and staff vaccination statuses on Sept. 3.

Faculty and staff were required to submit confirmation of their vaccination status by Aug. 30.

While 91.5 percent are fully vaccinated, 4.5 percent are partially vaccinated, 2 percent have approved exemptions and 2 percent fall into the “other” category.

The data represents all active employees with an office in Bethlehem and excludes Lehigh offices located in California, Washington D.C. and New York.

“Teaching arrangements for any unvaccinated faculty are in person unless a faculty member receives a specific accommodation,” Lori Friedman, Lehigh’s director of media relations said in an email.