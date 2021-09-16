The Lehigh University Police Department was notified about a threat on social media directed at members of a Lehigh fraternity by a former brother.

The individual responsible for the threat has been charged by the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office with terroristic threats and there is an active warrant for the individual’s arrest, a Sept. 16 Hawkwatch said.

The threat was posted on Sept. 2 and found by the New Jersey Bridgewater Township Police Department on Sept. 15 through an unrelated investigation. LUPD was notified by the Bridgewater police.

LUPD has been in contact with the fraternity regarding the threat.

The individual who posted the threat is no longer in the Bethlehem area, but he is located in the Western U.S.

LUPD said to call 610-758-4200 to report suspicious activity. They are working with other law enforcement agencies, including the FBI.