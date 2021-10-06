Due to a low rate of transmission of COVID-19 among students and faculty, larger formal gatherings are now permitted on campus, Lehigh’s COVID Response Team said in an email sent out Wednesday afternoon.

As of Oct. 6, Lehigh’s COVID-19 dashboard is reporting zero active cases among students and four cases among faculty and staff.

While active Lehigh cases remain low, there are still high transmission rates in Northampton County.

While outdoor gatherings are still encouraged, recognized student organizations can host formal meetings indoors, following capacity limits for campus spaces.

These gatherings will still require mask-wearing and no eating or drinking permitted. Special requests for food and drink must be approved by the CRT.

“As the weather starts to get cooler and more activity begins taking place indoors, we encourage all members of the community to continue being vigilant,” the email said.

The same surveillance testing practice of randomly-selecting 10 percent of fully vaccinated individuals will continue after Pacing Break, in addition to other previous routine testing.

The CRT urged all members of the Lehigh community to get their annual flu shot. Students can register for an on-campus flu clinic on Oct. 12. There will be an on-campus flu clinic for faculty and staff on Oct. 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the STEPS tent.