With Halloween just around the corner, Lehigh clubs and organizations are beginning to ramp up the holiday-themed events on campus with a wide variety to choose from. Here are four events to check out before Halloween.

Halloween Candy Grams

Kappa Kappa Psi will be hosting a Halloween candy gram event from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27 on the second floor of the University Center.

Participants can pick a candy from a limited selection and write a personalized message to their chosen recipient.

The candies will be delivered to the Mail Center for students to pick up, and those receiving a candy gram will get an email from Kappa Kappa Psi’s president, Rose Rush, letting them know a candy gram is on the way.

To send a candy gram, students can sign up in person on Monday Oct. 25 and Wednesday Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., as well as on Tuesday Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the UC.

Participants will also be able to sign up online via a Google form.

Candy grams will cost $2 each or $5 for three.

Rush said all proceeds from the event will go towards Kappa Kappa Psi’s efforts to help music programs at Lehigh and in the greater Bethlehem area.

Paranormal Trivia Night

Lehigh After Dark and the College of Health are hosting a paranormal-themed version of their weekly trivia night in Lamberton Hall on Oct. 28 at 9 p.m.

Participants will be quizzed about paranormal and supernatural phenomena, some occurring right here on Lehigh’s campus.

The first 20 people to show up to the event will receive a voucher for a free milkshake, and the winners will get a prize bought from a local off-campus location, said Steven Escobar-Mendez, ‘22, Lehigh After Dark event coordinator

.“It’s really phenomenal,” Escobar-Mendez said, “We have stuff from clothing to apples. (We are) trying to help out the farmers’ market that occurs here, and other stores too.”

Escobar-Mendez also said students should use the mobile event QR code to register for the event when they get there. He said that the statistics help Lehigh After Dark continue to receive funding, allowing them to host these events.

The event will take place in the Great Hall in Lamberton.

Pumpkin Pride

Spectrum is hosting its annual fall Pumpkin Pride event in Lamberton Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Participants will make care packages with school supplies and other essentials for elementary and middle school students in the local area.

Other activities include decorating and painting pumpkins and a costume contest that will be judged by those attending.

This is the first time in two years that Spectrum has been able to host its Halloween event. Spectrum secretary Cam Ulm, ‘24, said he is excited to be able to experience the event firsthand.

“We don’t know what it’s like, the juniors don’t know what it’s like, only the seniors on campus know what the previous Spectrum events have been like,” Ulm said.

No RSVP is required — everyone is welcome to attend and join in on the festivities. Attendees are encouraged to come in costume and bring donations of school supplies.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

The Mustard and Cheese Drama Society is hosting its annual trip to the Steel Stacks to watch “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Friday, Oct. 29.

This will be the first time M&C is hosting the event since 2018, rekindling the fall tradition after years of COVID-19 conflicts.

Attendees frequently show up in costume and bring all kinds of objects from beans to hotdogs to throw at the screen at specific times, M&C Vice President Ivery Marquez, ‘23, said.

“Expect chaos in the best way possible,” Marquez said. “It’s a good time.”

M&C will be sponsoring a costume contest at the event, with the winner receiving a gift card and a painting of the winning costume made by Marquez.

There will be a bus outside of Zoellner at 7:30 p.m. on the day of the event to transport people to the Steel Stacks and the showing is expected to start at 8:00 p.m.

The event will be open to the larger Bethlehem area. To secure a ride through the M&C, you can RSVP at the M&C Instagram page, or email [email protected].