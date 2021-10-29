Editorial: An offer of encouragement

Following a lengthy, burdensome college application process, you scurry to your email inbox to receive a long-awaited decision.

“After careful consideration, we regret to inform you that…”

Not to induce a painful flashback, but these words may sound all too familiar. We all went through this dreadful process and we all have encountered rejection. If you’re one of few who haven’t been rejected from college, you’ve experienced rejection elsewhere.

We craved to read “Congratulations! We’re pleased to inform you that…”

All we needed was words of validation. Now at Lehigh, we all received that validation. Yet, we’re face-to-face with it once again: the job and internship application process.

As the year progresses, we’ve begun to think about potential jobs post-graduation and internships for the summer. It’s come down to answering the big question of “What will I do with my life?”

With college applications, we could say college students know what to expect and are prepared for success. Yet, our generation is only expecting the short end of the stick.

In the past year and a half, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on the job market.

The number of work opportunities dropped significantly. Competition intensified, and students struggled to get an offer for valuable experience – from internships or elsewhere.

If opportunities were available throughout the pandemic, far too many were unpaid. For the many students who needed compensation, these opportunities weren’t viable options (nonetheless, no labor should go unpaid).

While the job market is slowly recovering, many students are entering it ill-equipped, with little to no experience.

Aside from the economical barriers, we also encounter competition amongst ourselves.

We’ve cultivated a competitive culture, persistently comparing ourselves to our peers.

With the rise of college students on LinkedIn, these comparisons have only worsened. We’re continually seeing our peers receive job and internship offers via a social platform.

Whether you’ve been on the job hunt or not, you can’t help but think, “What am I doing wrong?” every time you see someone earn an offer.

The hefty combination of these factors – alongside the stress of actually applying to jobs and internships – only doubles the pressure we feel.

With all of this in mind, take one thought with you as you embark on this process: Don’t get discouraged. All it takes is one “yes.”

There’s nothing wrong with internally being a hard worker, a go-getter or a perfectionist. When it entails the toxic mindset of “I have to succeed or else I’m a failure,” therein lies the issue.

Some of our friends and peers might receive offers for jobs and internships way before us, joyfully announcing it on LinkedIn or elsewhere.

Keep in mind that everyone has a different background from yours – different majors, different experiences, different life objectives.

Therefore, everyone is on a different timeline. Some will earn their job or internship months before you will. They will succeed at their own pace. You will succeed at your own pace.

Put thought into it, and you’ll release that this is a faulty place to compare yourself to others. Think about yourself and yourself only.

As you’ll see, the job and internship application process itself is an absolute gamble – more so than the college application process.

On average, it takes 100 to 200 applications to receive one offer. Through the course of your search, you will inevitably face rejection.

It’s simple to get discouraged from a plethora of rejections – even when you crafted your resume to the finest detail or left a promising interview with high hopes.

But all you’ll need is one yes. Just one, “We’re pleased to offer you the position of…”

Rejections can hurt, but there’s no reason to belittle your effort and give up.

Additionally, it’s not the end of the world to graduate from Lehigh or start your summer with no job or internship plans. It’s OK to not fulfill your search with an offer.

We’re stuck in the mindset and culture that these plans are essential for your success. While having plans may help you, not having plans won’t hurt you.

As we step foot into application season, let’s know our circumstances. Let’s know that no one is alone and we’re here to support each other.

It’s a group effort to have healthier conversations surrounding jobs and internships, all while we’re caught in the cycle of comparing ourselves and feeling like we aren’t matching our definition of “success.”

No matter what you encounter in the future, don’t get discouraged.