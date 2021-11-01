Editorial: This land is not our land

As November commences, our eyes begin to glance toward Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving break. The national holiday is characteristic for the month as a whole – something to look forward to.

Not-so coincidentally, November is also Native American Heritage Month – a month dedicated to celebrating the histories, cultures and traditions of Native Americans.

As many of us were taught in elementary school and beyond, the story of the first-ever Thanksgiving sounded a little something like this: “The pilgrims settled into the ‘New World,’ specifically in Plymouth, Massachusetts. They encountered the Wampanoag Native Americans and had a friendly exchange. In the end, the pilgrims and the Wampanoag tribe gathered and celebrated this settlement with a big feast. And they lived happily ever after!”

That’s what we were taught – that it was all peace and kindness. Our educational agendas left out all that involved colonization. English settlers threatened, killed and abused the Native Americans to build a “New World” that was already their own.

We reside on stolen land after colonizers – many of whom could potentially be our ancestors – took advantage of the indigenous people and claimed this land as our own.

Today, Thanksgiving could be considered just a general holiday dedicated to being grateful for what we have and gathering with loved ones.

However, with its dark origins and its lasting impact on indigenous peoples, it’s crucial that Native Americans are simultaneously respected and recognized.

As a result of colonialism and oppression, indigenous people lost their land. Yet, the loss of owned land holds more significance.

Loss of land means forced migration and dispersal. It’s a loss of gathering which caused the erasure of Native American tribes’ rich cultures and languages— many of the effects still being felt today.

The damage done over the past three centuries has generated lasting effects on the indigenous people who are still here. In the past three centuries, our “New World” has been built upon the oppression of Native Americans.

Over 4,000 indigenous people died in residential schools, and the number is still climbing today as they find bodies. Residential schools were boarding schools and their slogan “Kill the Indian, save the man,” meant they were going to take your culture out of you.

There are immense gaps in health, education and social-economic status because of the mistreatment indigenous people have experienced for years.

While it’s important to designate a month to Native Americans and their culture, the damage done to them and their culture is still unrepaired – especially considering the fact that our schools still present a false narrative of history.

How could we even begin to uplift Native American heritage without first properly acknowledging the historical damage? We can’t initiate action to mend this grave harm when the truth of their history is blatantly ignored.

On that note, here’s a brief history of Native Americans in the Lehigh Valley:

For over 10,000 years, the Lehigh Valley was a small part of the extensive Lenni-Lenape territory. However, in 1737, William Penn and his two sons took over this land, notoriously known as “The Walking Purchase.”

Through this purchase, the Lenape were cheated out of over one million square miles of land – including the Pennsylvania counties of Lehigh, Northampton, Bucks, Carbon, Schuylkill, Monroe and Pike.

The Lenape were forced to disperse out of their land—what is now known as the Lehigh Valley.

Given this piece of history, our own university may have been built on what once was Lenape land. Right on the edge of campus, the Lehigh River is named after the Lenape name for the river, “Lechewuekink.”

Universities and other institutions across the country have formulated “land acknowledgments” – statements publicizing the indigenous history that each institution is built upon, a step toward respecting indigenous people and their connection to the land.

For instance, Princeton released a land acknowledgment for the Lenape.

With no land acknowledgment of our own, we only wonder if Lehigh was built upon Lenape land. The odds are high that this land is not ours, yet we’re still left clueless about the history.

Merely recognizing indigenous people, alongside their culture and impact on our nation, doesn’t take away the damage that’s been done for generations. Yet, raising awareness is the essential start to change.

In order to take action and uplift indigenous people, we must educate ourselves with the fact that they’ve been oppressed and actively harmed through stolen land and lives.

We can’t start action or conversation without properly acknowledging the history.