The Brown and White Weekly: 11/6

Lifestyle Reporter Layla Warshaw runs through the week in review of the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below

After the municipal elections, Bethlhem has a new mayor. Democrat J Williams Reynolds defeated John Kachmar 63.7% to 36.6%.

Reynolds will replace Mayor Robert Donchez as the mayor reaches his term limit with eight years in office.

In other news, Taylor Gym’s basketball courts are now open from 3pm-6pm on weekdays only. Appointments are required and there is a limit of 10 people per hour.



Students are still able to check out basketballs by providing their ID. Masks are still required at all times.

Additionally, plans are set for The Bethlehem Food Co-op grocery store to open in the year 2023 at 250 E. Broad St. This store aims to “encourage physical, social and economic health by providing affordable local and sustainable natural food systems for the community”

The group is working closely with The Food Co-Op Initiative, which is the national association of food co-ops, to create this new grocery store.

The store’s goal is to collect roughly 1,250 households to become founding members.

In celebration of National Native American Heritage Month there will be a Cherokee Stickball Exhibition today at 5:30pm at Banko Lacrosse Field. Cherokee Stickball is known as one of the oldest sports belonging to tribes in North America and Canada.

This event is free for Students with a Lehigh University ID card and $10 for non Lehigh affiliated adults.

In sports news, the field hockey team played against american in the semifinals of the patriot league tournament and lost 0 to 1.

Also, the Volleyball team will play against Bucknell tonight at 7:00pm.

