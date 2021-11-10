A student reported they were being followed from the area of Goosey Gander to SouthSide Commons to the Lehigh University Police Department around 11:34 a.m. today.

The individual is described as a 30-year-old Hispanic male wearing a dark blue beanie, dark blue quarter-zip sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.

LUPD is currently investigating and encourages anyone with information to call (610) 758-4200.