Elvin Lee was not part of the original freshman swim recruiting class, but after a phone call to coach Rob Herb that helped put him on the team, Lee now hopes to play a critical role in breaking the school’s record in the medley relay.

Coach Herb said that Lee has already shown his strong commitment to the program, putting in extra effort in the pool throughout the beginning of his freshman year.

Herb believes Lee has the potential to develop into a Patriot League scoring member for the swim team.

“So far, the way that I would describe Elvin (Lee) would be quiet, a smooth operator and confident,” Herb said.

Herb thinks that these attributes will help in Lee’s success during his time swimming at the Division I level.

Lee comes to Lehigh from Los Angeles, California by way of Loyola High School.

Lee moved from Korea to Los Angeles at the age of three. It was in California that his love of swimming emerged. After taking a lesson, he noticed a natural ability and level of comfort so he continued to swim.

Lee’s recruitment varies from most recruits in his class; he joined the process significantly later than most of his peers.

“Elvin (Lee) came to the recruiting class very late in the process,” Herb said. “However, very quickly, we found out that Elvin (Lee) would be someone who would come in and help the program.”

Lee originally had no intention of swimming at the Division I level. He was planning on quitting the sport entirely after taking a break and then contracting COVID-19.

However, after he received an acceptance from Lehigh University he did some research into the swim team and decided to call Herb.

“I feel really comfortable in the water; it is kind of fun to be in there,” said Lee.

Freshman swimmer Tim Norris said that Lee is a valuable member of the team.

Norris said that the medley relay has a chance to break the school record because of Lee’s addition. Lee swims a leg of the relay which in the past has been a weakness, but Norris believes that Lee will thrive and help the team break their school record.

Norris also commended Lee’s character and specifically noted his honesty.

Norris said that Lee is a great friend to him out of the pool, always giving him brutally honest advice.

“When we first met, I really did not like how honest he was because we did not really know each other,” Norris said. “But now I really appreciate it as Elvin and I have grown closer and we both need someone holding us accountable.”

As well as the skill that Lee arrived with, there is a consensus that this is just the beginning of Lee’s success.

“He has a lot of growing and developing to do, but I know that he is interested in doing the work that it takes to see the results,” Herb said. “I’m excited to watch Elvin (Lee) grow while at Lehigh.”