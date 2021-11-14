Letter to the Editor: To our Lehigh community

To our Lehigh community,
Recently, as disclosed by The Brown and White, a visiting member of the Lehigh Mathematics Department has been reported to make deeply hateful, racist, misogynist, anti-Semitic and homophobic remarks on social media. We, the undersigned, would like to make it clear that we disagree, in the strongest possible terms, with the statements attributed to the Twitter user @DumbGeometer. They don’t speak for us or our field.
Rather, we welcome all students into our classes and our department based on the understanding that people of all backgrounds and identities are equally able to succeed in mathematics (and here at Lehigh) when given appropriate opportunities. We view it as our responsibility to help foster such opportunities within our classrooms and our department. Further, we look forward to working with the Lehigh community to ensure that our students and fellow colleagues (staff and faculty) feel supported on our campus and to promote inclusion within our field.
Sincerely,
Angela Hicks, Assistant Professor, Lehigh Mathematics Department
Megan Cream, Professor of Practice, Lehigh Mathematics Department
Andrew Harder, Assistant Professor, Lehigh Mathematics Department
Robert Neel, Associate Professor, Lehigh Mathematics Department
Si Tang, Assistant Professor, Lehigh Mathematics Department
Yury Ustinovskiy
Donald Davis, Professor of Mathematics
Steven H. Weintraub, Professor of Mathematics, Lehigh University
Daniel Conus, Associate Professor, Lehigh Mathematics Department
Miranda Teboh-Ewungkem, Professor of Practice, Department of Mathematics, Lehigh University
Mark Skandera, Associate Professor of Mathematics, Lehigh University
Nicholas Mayers
Wesley Perkins, Visiting Assistant Professor, Lehigh Mathematics Department
Garth Isaak, Professor of Mathematics, Lehigh University
Ping-Shi Wu, Associate Professor of Mathematics, Lehigh University
Blake Bortnick
Mary Ann Dent, Academic Coordinator
Maelyn Logan
Joe Kramer-Miller
Steven Berger
Dylan Hafner
Wei-Min Huang, Professor of Mathematics, Lehigh University
Zi Ye
Yue Yu, associate professor, Lehigh Mathematics Department
Zhigang Wu
Logan Hambric
Chengkun Guo
Peipei Wang
Andrea Potylycki
Gavin Hobbs
Michael D. Boldin, Visiting Assistant Professor, Lehigh University
Nathaniel Kolo
Jacob Hauser
Susan Szczepanski, Associate Professor, Mathematics, Lehigh University
Terrence Napier
