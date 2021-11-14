Letter to the Editor: To our Lehigh community

To our Lehigh community,

Recently, as disclosed by The Brown and White, a visiting member of the Lehigh Mathematics Department has been reported to make deeply hateful, racist, misogynist, anti-Semitic and homophobic remarks on social media. We, the undersigned, would like to make it clear that we disagree, in the strongest possible terms, with the statements attributed to the Twitter user @DumbGeometer. They don’t speak for us or our field.

Rather, we welcome all students into our classes and our department based on the understanding that people of all backgrounds and identities are equally able to succeed in mathematics (and here at Lehigh) when given appropriate opportunities. We view it as our responsibility to help foster such opportunities within our classrooms and our department. Further, we look forward to working with the Lehigh community to ensure that our students and fellow colleagues (staff and faculty) feel supported on our campus and to promote inclusion within our field.

Sincerely,

Angela Hicks, Assistant Professor, Lehigh Mathematics Department

Megan Cream, Professor of Practice, Lehigh Mathematics Department

Andrew Harder, Assistant Professor, Lehigh Mathematics Department

Robert Neel, Associate Professor, Lehigh Mathematics Department

Si Tang, Assistant Professor, Lehigh Mathematics Department

Yury Ustinovskiy

Donald Davis, Professor of Mathematics

Steven H. Weintraub, Professor of Mathematics, Lehigh University

Daniel Conus, Associate Professor, Lehigh Mathematics Department

Miranda Teboh-Ewungkem, Professor of Practice, Department of Mathematics, Lehigh University

Mark Skandera, Associate Professor of Mathematics, Lehigh University

Nicholas Mayers

Wesley Perkins, Visiting Assistant Professor, Lehigh Mathematics Department

Garth Isaak, Professor of Mathematics, Lehigh University

Ping-Shi Wu, Associate Professor of Mathematics, Lehigh University

Blake Bortnick

Mary Ann Dent, Academic Coordinator

Maelyn Logan

Joe Kramer-Miller

Steven Berger

Dylan Hafner

Wei-Min Huang, Professor of Mathematics, Lehigh University

Zi Ye

Yue Yu, associate professor, Lehigh Mathematics Department

Zhigang Wu

Logan Hambric

Chengkun Guo

Peipei Wang

Andrea Potylycki

Gavin Hobbs

Michael D. Boldin, Visiting Assistant Professor, Lehigh University

Nathaniel Kolo

Jacob Hauser

Susan Szczepanski, Associate Professor, Mathematics, Lehigh University

Terrence Napier