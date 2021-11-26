Since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommended a COVID-19 booster shot for certain populations in October, booster shots are becoming increasingly available across the Lehigh Valley.

Below are locations offering booster shots in the Bethlehem area.

CVS Pharmacy – 327 Woodlawn Avenue

This CVS Pharmacy location is offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for individuals ages 12 and up, as well as the booster shot for individuals older than 65 and immunocompromised people. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 8.p.m. and appointments can be made by calling (610) 691-4460 or scheduling online.

Bethlehem Health Bureau – 10 E. Church St.

The Bethlehem Health Bureau is offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for individuals ages 12 and up and children ages 5-11. The booster shot is available at this location for individuals older than 65 and immunocompromised people. The Moderna vaccine is available at this location for individuals ages 18 and up, and the booster shot is available for those ages 65 and up and for immunocompromised people. Hours of operation are currently Mondays between 1 and 4 p.m., and appointments can be scheduled by calling (610) 865-7000. More information is available on their website.

Rite Aid – 104 E. Third Street

This Rite Aid location is offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for individuals ages 12 and up and children ages 5-11. The booster shot is available at this location for individuals older than 65 and immunocompromised people. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccines are available for those older than 18, and the booster shot is available for those older than 65 and immunocompromised people. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and appointments can be scheduled by calling (610) 867-3981 or by visiting their website.

Bethlehem Pharmacy Rx Inc – 817 E. Fourth St.

Bethlehem Pharmacy is offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available for individuals ages 12 and up, as well as the booster shot for those older than 65 and immunocompromised people. The Moderna vaccine is also available for individuals older than 18, and the booster shot is available for those ages 65 and up and immunocompromised people. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 610-419-6522.

St. Luke’s University Health Network Bethlehem Campus – 801 Ostrum St.

St. Luke’s is offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for those ages 12 and up and children ages 5-11. The booster shot is available for those 65 and up and immunocompromised people. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccines are available for those ages 18 and up, and the booster shot is available for individuals ages 65 and up and immunocompromised people. To schedule an appointment, individuals can create a MyChart account, through which they can securely manage medical records and schedule vaccination appointments. Appointments can also be scheduled by calling 484-526-1000.