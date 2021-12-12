The Asian Cultural Society and the Black Student Union hosted Fusion – Fostering Unity Staged in One Night at Zoellner Arts Center on Dec. 3.

Fusion is an annual event showcasing the various cultural talents members of the Lehigh community have to offer. The event had cultural dance performances from student groups such as Tumbao, African Renaissance, Phi Sigma Chi Multicultural Fraternity Inc. and more. This was Fusion’s first showcase since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Salomon Zapata, ‘22, a member of Tumbao and Phi Sigma Chi Multicultural Fraternity Inc., said this event is a big night for students of color because people are able to showcase their cultures and the different dances that exist around the world.

“It makes it clear that Lehigh is heading towards the right direction of diversity and more of these events will keep backing that up,” Zapata said.

Amaya Foy, ‘22, an audience member, had the same sentiment. She said she does not typically see this type of representation on campus but was glad Fusion provided a chance to express it.

“As a student of color, watching all of these cultural groups perform was really refreshing,” Foy said.

Christina Enodien, ‘24, a member of African Renaissance said she was nervous before the performance. Her performance displayed the different cultural dances within Africa.

She said, however, that the energy of the crowd boosted her confidence.

“It brought me so much joy how supportive and hype the crowd was,” Enodien said.

Enodien and Zapata said hours of hard work were put into making sure the performances were ready for the stage. Enodien said a lot of preparation went into costumes, music choice and dance formations.

Zapata being on stage with others ultimately made him feel at ease.

“I loved being on stage with my brothers of Phi Sigma Chi, and my team (Tumbao) and just having fun out there,” Zapata said. “ There were nerves but as long as we were on stage together having fun that is all that mattered.”