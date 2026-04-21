Senior first baseman Abbey Tabaka doesn’t just stay at first base.

She came to Lehigh as a utility player, able to fill in at multiple positions as needed. As a senior, she’s settled in at first base, where she now plays consistently.

Between every pitch, though, Tabaka heads to the mound — not to pitch, but to offer words of encouragement to her teammates.

From her perspective at first base and her experience in the sport, she said she understands the pressure pitchers face during games.

“Even when you’re doing (well), you still want someone to tell you’re doing (well),” Tabaka said. “And when you’re not doing great, you need someone to pick you up and tell you it’s going to be OK.”

Senior pitcher Chloe Hess said it’s refreshing to look to first base and know Tabaka truly has her back.

“Its like a breath of fresh air, her constantly walking up to the circle and reminding me (that) I got this,” she said. “It fills me with so much more confidence knowing she believes in me.”

Hess said empathy is an important leadership quality. While it’s common for the infield to communicate with their pitcher, she said Tabaka takes it to the next level.

Tabaka leads the team with 106 putouts, 139 chances and seven double plays. Beyond her statistics, she said she prides herself on being a supportive and loving teammate.

Now in her final year, Tabaka said she wants to enjoy every moment of her last few months by staying present, one pitch at a time.

Tabaka said she chose to play softball in college because she’s invested her whole life in the sport and finds her greatest motivation in her relationships with teammates.

During her initial visit to Lehigh, Tabaka said she felt the team’s closeness and was drawn to its genuine culture.

“It is so important to be a good teammate, and that’s where I feel so fulfilled,” she said.

Sophomore outfielder Helen Woloshyn said Tabaka has always been supportive, and their friendship has grown despite the differences in grade levels.

Woloshyn said Tabaka makes her feel valued as a person, and the team appreciates her more than she knows.

“Softball is a game of failure but (Tabaka) has mastered the idea of not letting your outcome define who you are,” Woloshyn said. “(She) shows to keep playing the game because you love it.”

Hess and Woloshyn said Tabaka keeps the game fun, helping the team stay focused on its goals while maintaining a lighthearted dugout.

Tabaka said pregame energy is important, and she tries to do her part to influence it.

Last season, she said the team began a game day tradition of writing sticky notes in the locker room. At the beginning of the season, players write a note to the person to the left of their locker, and for each home and weekday game, they continue the rotation.

Tabaka said the notes are used to tell jokes or explain why they appreciate a teammate, adding that being able to express that love is one reason the team is so close.

Woloshyn said Tabaka values relationships off the field.

“She’s done a tremendous job of making personal connections with every person on the team outside of softball,” she said.

Outside of practices and games, Hess said the team enjoys studying together, getting food and playing Yahtzee. She said these informal hangouts have helped build team culture.

Tabaka said she’s grateful for her career at Lehigh and is looking forward to finishing her senior year with her teammates.

“It’s been hard, because I have only a couple months left, and I’ve really just tried to buy into the whole process,” Tabaka said. “Enjoy literally everything, even the blows, and know, my team loves me, and enjoy every second with my team.”