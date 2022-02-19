Lehigh bowls over Loyola in women’s basketball rout

The Lehigh women’s basketball team bested Loyola, 73-49, on Feb. 19 at Stabler Arena in the annual Play4Kay game.

This was the Mountain Hawks (18-7, 10-4 Patriot League) seventh straight win against Loyola (4-21, 1-14 Patriot League), a streak that stretches back to 2018.

Lehigh sophomore Mackenzie Kramer led the way with 23 points, including seven 3 pointers and three assists.

Kramer scored the first nine points on three consecutive 3s.

“That’s always a great way to start, just kind of knowing that your shots are going in,” Kramer said. “It always brings a lot of energy, too, for 3 pointers. So, I think it just brought a lot of energy to our team and set the right tone.”

Kramer scored 18 of her 23 points in the first half.

“I definitely started missing a little bit more later in the third quarter and fourth quarter, but (I’m) just (focused on) going out there being confident in every single shot that I take,” she said.

The victory, though, wasn’t without some heartache. Lehigh junior wing Frannie Hottinger, who had missed games due to injury earlier in the season, went down with another injury in the third quarter.

“She’s a really important person in terms of how we play and what we do,” said Coach Sue Troyan. “I thought she was having a really strong game, honestly, and it’s so disappointing for her, and hopefully it’s something that she can recover pretty quickly from.”

Prior to the injury, Hottinger (eight points) and senior forward Emma Grothaus were locking down the paint with Grothaus, scoring 13 points, and adding three blocks and seven rebounds.

“We played really well as a team,” Grothaus said. “We had 23 assists on 25 shots, as the girls said in the locker room. We played as a team, and we were looking for each other, so it was a good win.”

Lehigh connected on 17 shots from beyond the arc, breaking the Patriot League 3-point shooting record, which the Hawks had tied last year.

Lehigh plays next against American, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. in Washington, D.C.