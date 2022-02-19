The Brown and White
You are at:»»Lehigh bowls over Loyola in women’s basketball rout

Lehigh bowls over Loyola in women’s basketball rout

0
By ; Published Sports, Top Stories

The Lehigh women’s basketball team bested Loyola, 73-49, on Feb. 19 at Stabler Arena in the annual Play4Kay game. 

This was the Mountain Hawks (18-7, 10-4 Patriot League) seventh straight win against Loyola (4-21, 1-14 Patriot League), a streak that stretches back to 2018.  

Lehigh sophomore Mackenzie Kramer led the way with 23 points, including seven 3 pointers and three assists. 

Kramer scored the first nine points on three consecutive 3s.

Lehigh women’s basketball sophomore guard Mackenzie Kramer passes the ball through the Loyola Greyhounds defense during a game on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Lehigh won the game, 73-49. (Billy Maroun/B&W Staff)

“That’s always a great way to start, just kind of knowing that your shots are going in,” Kramer said. “It always brings a lot of energy, too, for 3 pointers. So, I think it just brought a lot of energy to our team and set the right tone.”

Kramer scored 18 of her 23 points in the first half. 

“I definitely started missing a little bit more later in the third quarter and fourth quarter, but (I’m) just (focused on) going out there being confident in every single shot that I take,” she said.

The victory, though, wasn’t without some heartache. Lehigh junior wing Frannie Hottinger, who had missed games due to injury earlier in the season, went down with another injury in the third quarter.

Mackenzie Kramer shoots a 3 pointer against the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at Stabler Arena. Kramer made seven 3 pointers on the day, accounting for 21 of her 23 total points. (Sandler Douglas/B&W Staff)

“She’s a really important person in terms of how we play and what we do,” said Coach Sue Troyan. “I thought she was having a really strong game, honestly, and it’s so disappointing for her, and hopefully it’s something that she can recover pretty quickly from.”

Prior to the injury, Hottinger (eight points) and senior forward Emma Grothaus were locking down the paint with Grothaus, scoring 13 points, and adding three blocks and seven rebounds.

Lehigh Mountain Hawks sophomore Fabienne Eggenschwiler scans the floor during a contest against the Loyola Greyhounds on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Lehigh beat Loyola, 73-49. (Billy Maroun/B&W Staff)

“We played really well as a team,” Grothaus said. “We had 23 assists on 25 shots, as the girls said in the locker room. We played as a team, and we were looking for each other, so it was a good win.”

Lehigh connected on 17 shots from beyond the arc, breaking the Patriot League 3-point shooting record, which the Hawks had tied last year.

Lehigh plays next against American, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. in Washington, D.C.

Lehigh Mountain Hawks sophomore forward Jackie Vargas-Bines defends against a pass during a game against the Loyola Greyhounds on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at Stabler Arena. Lehigh’s defense limited Loyola to 34.4% shooting on the day as they defeated the Greyhounds, 73-49. (Sandler Douglas/B&W Staff)

Lehigh Mountain Hawks senior forward Emma Grothaus dribbles through the paint against the Loyola Greyhounds on Feb. 19, 2022. Lehigh beat Loyola, 73-49. (Billy Maroun/B&W Staff)

Related Posts

Comment policy


Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.

The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.

Leave A Reply