Bolete reopens its doors for dining after two years

Bolete, an American farm-to-table restaurant on Bethlehem’s North Side, is resuming its dine-in experience after two years of COVID-19 restrictions and renovations. The restaurant is now featuring traditional tavern walk-in dining and a new supper club.

The supper club dining area will be open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, hosting two seatings of 30 people at 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. According to their website, Bolete hopes the supper club will allow the community to come together to connect over food and cocktails.

The fixed cost for a sitting at the supper club is $85, not including beverages or tax and tip.

Since the supper club tickets went on sale, the community response has been overwhelmingly supportive, said Erica Wallace, restaurant manager. She said tickets quickly sold out until the end of March.

Director of Beverages Stephen Pekarik said the supper club is a different format, but follows Bolete’s same mission statement.

“It’s always farm-to-table,” Pekarik said. “It’s always never say no to a guest.”

Bolete first opened its doors in October of 2007, but due to COVID-19, they closed on July 31, 2021. They are now welcoming patrons back into their space, Wallace said.

Manager and server Doug Roth said throughout the pandemic and before their closure, Bolete adapted to restrictions to accommodate customers safely.

Roth said they created a patio space for outdoor dining and eventually made sheds to provide heat during the winter. Throughout the winter, the takeout business was busy, with people lining up in the parking lot.

“The missed connection between our regulars and supporters was hard, but we were thankful to still be super busy,” Roth said.

Wallace said during its closure, Bolete had major renovations to its building which was originally built in the 1700s.

The kitchen was completely knocked down to create a more functional space, the dining room was remodeled and the upstairs was renovated from a living space to a private dining area.

Wallace said Bolete has a lot of regulars who they have known for years and are all very excited to get back into the restaurant.

“There’s excitement and nervousness all at once,” Pekarik said about the reopening. “We have such a great team and such great ownership, I totally believe it’s going to be super successful.”

In addition to the supper club, Bolete’s main tavern dining room will open Feb. 24 for walk-in guests.

Roth said the tavern menu will feature more of Bolete’s classic dishes, like the signature burger, that regulars return for.

“COVID has changed the world, and it’s awesome to be able to open up in a new concept and see where that takes us,” Wallace said.