Campus food trucks: a convenient, social food spot

As the semester progresses and the temperatures warm up, the lines outside the mobile food trucks on campus have begun to increase.

Evan Rehrig, marketing manager of Lehigh’s dining team, said that business of the food trucks is dependent on the weather.

Rehrig said in February and March, the food trucks will receive about 200 customers a day. However, in April and May, that number goes up to about 260 customers a day.

“I find that students are more likely to stand outside and wait for their food in the warmer weather,” Rehrig said. “I am not going to stand outside in the rain or the freezing cold for a sandwich – albeit a delicious sandwich – (when) I can (go) inside The Grind and get an equally delicious sandwich.”

The Füd Truck is one of Lehigh’s food trucks that sits near the E.W. Fairchild-Martindale Library (FML) courtyard during the weekdays. It mainly serves sandwiches and fries, typically also adding something new to their menu every season.

Simply Skewered is another mobile food truck on campus that is typically placed next to The Füd Truck and serves a Churrasco-inspired menu of Halal-certified grilled meats, vegetables and Brazilian side dishes—they are all 100 percent gluten free.

During the week of Feb. 14 Lehigh Dining experimented with having the Füd Truck outside Williams Hall instead of FML. Rehrig said since the Global Cafe is closed inside of Williams, they thought there was a need for a food truck for the heavy traffic that flows in and out of the building.

Among other changes, Rehrig said Simply Skewered is looking to add items such as chicken and beef tacos on homemade corn tortillas and red pepper falafels by the end of the semester.

“I am excited to see what new items and styles might be added to the menu,” Kareem Hargrove, ‘25, said. “I find that people can connect over shared food favorites or recipes, so I am also excited to see students’ reactions to the menu changes.”

Jack Curtis, ‘22, said he didn’t know the food trucks would be offering new options, but trusts the menu curators and cooks will pick dishes that are as delicious as the current items. Curtis said he considers the food trucks the most convenient food destination on campus.

“The food trucks are a great choice for breakfast food,” Curtis said. “The hash browns from the Füd Truck have always been my go-to before class.”

Although the food trucks plan on having new additions to their menu by the end of the semester, Rehrig said the supply chain is still unreliable, and that it all depends on product availability.