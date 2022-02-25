The Brown and White Weekly 02/25/22

Deputy News Editor Sam Barney-Gibbs runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown And White Weekly, I’m Sam Barney-Gibbs.

In COVID news, Lehigh’s dashboard indicates that as of February 24, there are a total of 16 active cases, accounting for both on-campus and off-campus students.

If you’ve been around Farrington Square or FML, you may have noticed the construction blocking Asa Drive.

Lehigh officials say that the water pipe installation is a necessary repair but is operating on an indefinite timeline.

The project is projected to conclude at the end of the summer or possibly the next fall semester.

After spending two years in development, several Lehigh students have launched the Hungry Hawks app, which sends notifications about leftover food from club meetings and events.

The Office of Sustainability announced the app and their goal to minimize food waste on campus.

On February 8, The Lehigh University Police Department sent a safety bulletin to the campus regarding a recent uptick in off-campus burglaries.

Police chief Jason ​​Schiffer urges students to take proper safety measures like locking doors and leaving valuables out of plain sight.

Schiffer said all students living on and off-campus are encouraged to call LUPD if they feel uncomfortable in any capacity.

Listen to the newest episode of Lehigh Insider for an exclusive scoop into the life of Lehigh’s Holly Taylor.

For The Brown and White, I’m Sam Barney-Gibbs.